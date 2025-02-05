Port of New Orleans Advances Projects Including Louisiana International Terminal

VIOLET, La. – The Port of New Orleans is making significant progress on the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) project, a major economic development initiative in Louisiana. The terminal, located in Violet, is the largest public economic development project in the state and has received strong support from global industry partners, as well as state and federal governments.

The project is currently in the federal permitting process with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with permits expected later this year. Once approved, construction of the terminal will begin.

Pile Load Testing Scheduled for February

As part of site development, a 32-hour pile load test will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7. This test will assess the load-bearing capacity of the pile foundation by applying measured weight or force.

Crews will be onsite throughout the process, using portable lights for overnight monitoring and a hydraulic power pack to provide necessary power. Officials do not anticipate significant disruptions for nearby residents. All required permits for this testing have been obtained and are available on the Port of New Orleans website.

The LIT remains under environmental review as required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a necessary step before final construction permits can be issued.

For questions regarding the pile load test, residents can email LITInfo@portnola.com or call 504-528-3494.

Surcharge Testing Update

Over the past several months, crews have been conducting permitted surcharge tests at the site. Most of the work requiring heavy equipment and large crews is now complete, though a small crew will remain onsite for continued testing. As with the pile load tests, all necessary permits for surcharge testing are available on the Port of New Orleans website.

For further inquiries, contact LITInfo@portnola.com or call 504-528-3494.

Public Meeting on Transportation Impacts

The Regional Planning Commission (RPC) will hold a second public meeting to gather input on the findings and preliminary project alternatives related to the Lower St. Bernard Parish Roadway Network and Resilience Study. This “Stage 0” feasibility study aims to assess potential transportation network improvements in the region.

Meeting: St. Bernard Transportation Study – Public Meeting No. 2

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open House format)

Location: South Ballroom, St. Bernard Civic Center, 3220 Jean Lafitte Parkway, Chalmette, La. 70043

The public is encouraged to attend, and registration is not required. Information gathered from this study may be used in future environmental reviews or NEPA processes.

Kiewit Subcontractor & Supplier Event

Kiewit, which is serving as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the LIT Site Development and Wharves and Ramps projects, will host an event for subcontractors and suppliers interested in upcoming contract opportunities.

The Louisiana International Terminal will be a state-of-the-art container facility on the lower Mississippi River, enhancing Louisiana’s import and export capacity by accommodating vessels of all sizes.

Firms certified (or eligible for certification) as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) or a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) are highly encouraged to attend.