Tim Pinter – Port of Greater Baton Rouge Names 3 Directors. Photo provided by the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE — The Port of Greater Baton Rouge has announced the appointment of three directors to strengthen its leadership team and support its continued growth and strategic priorities. Tim Pinter will serve as director of business development, Melissa Folse as director of corporate and legal affairs, and Candace L. Griffin as director of communications and grants.

The appointments come amid several leadership changes at the port. Pinter’s appointment follows Greg Johnson’s previously announced promotion to executive director. Johnson, who served as deputy director while also overseeing business development, helped advance initiatives that Pinter will continue to build upon.

Folse will succeed Steve Glusman, who is retiring after more than 40 years of service to the port, including his work as outside counsel and, for the past 11 years, as general counsel. Griffin’s appointment expands the port’s focus on communications, stakeholder engagement and identifying grant funding opportunities to support strategic investments and future growth.

- Sponsors -

“These appointments represent an important step in ensuring that the Port has the leadership and expertise needed to advance its mission,” said Jay Hardman, outgoing executive director. “We look forward to the contributions each director will make and are grateful to those whose dedicated service has helped position our organization for the future.”

Tim Pinter, Director of Business Development

Pinter will lead the port’s business development efforts, focusing on cultivating strategic partnerships, identifying opportunities for growth and strengthening relationships with stakeholders and industry partners.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in operations, logistics, international trade and business development. Before assuming this role, Pinter served in several senior stevedoring and logistics positions, overseeing both domestic and international operations.

His appointment provides continuity in business development leadership following Johnson’s promotion to executive director. As deputy director, Johnson also oversaw the department’s activities and initiatives.

Melissa Folse, Director of Corporate and Legal Affairs

Melissa Folse – Port of Greater Baton Rouge Names 3 Directors. Photo provided by the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.

Folse will oversee the port’s corporate and legal affairs, including legal strategy, regulatory compliance, contract review, governance and risk management.

She brings more than a decade of experience in the port industry, having held legal and leadership positions with the Port of South Louisiana, Plaquemines Port and private-sector organizations. Her expertise spans governance, regulatory compliance, contract negotiation, risk management, public policy and strategic planning.

- Sponsors -

Folse will succeed Glusman as the port’s general counsel, supporting economic development and maritime industry operations through legal and strategic guidance.

Candace L. Griffin, Director of Communications and Grants

Candace Griffin – Port of Greater Baton Rouge Names 3 Directors. Photo provided by the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.

Griffin will lead the port’s communications strategy, overseeing media relations, crisis communications, public relations, digital communications and stakeholder engagement. She will also identify and pursue grant funding opportunities to support infrastructure improvements, economic development and other strategic priorities.

Griffin brings extensive experience in public relations and grant-related work. She served for 11 years as deputy director of the Ports Association of Louisiana and spent 14 years operating her own public relations consulting firm.

In her new role, Griffin will focus on strengthening relationships with community members, industry partners and government agencies while pursuing funding opportunities to support the port’s long-term growth, infrastructure needs and competitiveness.

The port also expressed appreciation for Hardman’s leadership and Glusman’s more than four decades of service as the organization transitions to its new leadership structure.