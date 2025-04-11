Port NOLA Sets All-Time Record

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) announced that it set a new record in March 2025 with over 165,000 cruise passenger movements. This number represents the number of passengers boarding or leaving a cruise ship. The record surpassed the previous high of just over 155,000 cruise passengers in March 2023. This follows a record-setting year in 2024 for Port NOLA, with over 1.2 million cruise passenger movements.

Port NOLA is the 6th largest U.S. cruise port and the only one in the country offering both ocean-going and river cruising. The Port’s two cruise terminals, located at Erato Street and Julia Street, are in the heart of New Orleans, close to the French Quarter, restaurants, and cultural landmarks.

Beth Branch, Port NOLA’s President & CEO, said, “Port NOLA has set a new benchmark for our cruise industry, showing the growing global demand for New Orleans as a top cruise destination.” She also emphasized how this record solidifies Port NOLA’s position as the 6th largest U.S. cruise port and its unique combination of ocean and river cruising options.

The cruise industry brings significant economic benefits to the state and local area. Ninety percent of cruise passengers come from outside the state, with 70% of them spending one or two days in New Orleans before or after their cruise. This generates more than 300,000 hotel room nights and over $125 million in local spending each year.

Port NOLA’s cruise partners made continued commitments in 2024. Carnival Cruise Line signed a five-year agreement to operate two year-round vessels, “The Valor” and “The Liberty,” marking their 30th year of cruising from New Orleans. Royal Caribbean returned with the “Brilliance of the Seas” and will offer sailings on the “Mariner of the Seas” in 2026. Norwegian Cruise Line extended its five-year agreement with Port NOLA, adding sailings for both the “Norwegian Getaway” and “Norwegian Escape,” the latter arriving later this year.

Additionally, Port NOLA continues to host six homeported river vessels, including American Cruise Lines and Viking Cruise, which began sailing in 2022 after being built in Louisiana.

Port NOLA Director of Cruise Steven Gauthier noted an increase in port calls, with vessels visiting New Orleans for passengers to experience the city’s many attractions, including Mardi Gras. He stated, “That’s a testament to our unique way of life in this special city we call home. We look forward to welcoming even more cruise guests in 2025 and showcasing our one-of-a-kind Big Easy hospitality.”

About Port NOLA

Port NOLA is a modern multimodal gateway for global trade and an in-demand cruise port. It offers integrated logistics solutions across river, rail, and road. Located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico, the Port has access to 30 major inland hubs, including Dallas, Memphis, and Chicago, via 14,500 miles of waterways, six Class I railroads, and interstate roads. Strategic partnerships with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad help solidify Port NOLA’s position as an economic hub for the region. For more information, visit www.portnola.com.