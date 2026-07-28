Brad Guilmino – Port NOLA Names VP of Finance & Innovative Delivery. Photo provided by Port NOLA.

NEW ORLEANS — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has announced the appointment of Brad Guilmino as Vice President of Finance and Innovative Delivery. A Louisiana native with 25 years of financial and infrastructure experience, Guilmino will provide senior leadership for major capital-project development and support key financial management functions. His primary area of focus will include the successful delivery of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT).

“Brad’s financial-market expertise and deep experience developing complex infrastructure projects bring an important perspective to Port NOLA at a pivotal time,” said Port NOLA President and CEO Beth Branch. “His ability to evaluate projects from feasibility through operations will strengthen our work to advance LIT, deliver strategic investments and create lasting value for our customers, partners and communities.”

Guilmino’s career spans banking, consulting and municipal financial advisory roles. He has advised public agencies and private-sector partners on projects across the infrastructure spectrum, including seaports, rail and transit systems, roads and bridges, and private commercial development. His work has included early-stage planning, feasibility analysis, financial modeling, debt structuring and execution, alternative delivery, and public-private partnerships.

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Most recently, Guilmino served as co-head of transportation and a director at PFM Financial Advisors. His 25-year career also includes leadership and advisory roles at HNTB Corporation and Citigroup Global Markets, where he developed expertise in infrastructure finance and capital program development.

“Brad combines rigorous financial analysis with a practical understanding of how major infrastructure projects move from concept to completion,” said Port NOLA Chief Financial Officer Adam Laurie. “His collaborative approach and capital-markets experience will add tremendous depth to our finance team and position the Port for long-term growth.”

“I am honored to join Port NOLA and help move forward some of our region’s most important economic-development projects,” Guilmino said. “I look forward to working with my talented Port NOLA colleagues to pursue innovative financing and delivery strategies that expand our competitive advantages.”

Guilmino has executed more than $20 billion in financings as lead underwriter or municipal advisor and has extensive experience with transportation project finance, credit analysis, debt portfolio management and federal financing programs. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Louisiana State University.

Port NOLA is a deep-water port and multimodal transportation hub located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico. It connects ocean shipping with inland waterways, six Class I railroads, interstate highways and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, providing cargo access to markets across North America while supporting international trade and regional economic activity.