Port NOLA Names New CFO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has appointed Adam Laurie as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Laurie, a New Orleans area native, brings an accomplished background encompassing military service, financial expertise, and revenue growth strategy.

Laurie’s career has spanned leadership roles in financial planning, strategic finance, and executive management:

Macquarie Infrastructure : Worked across IMTT and Atlantic Aviation portfolio companies. Served as internal manager for the $2.7 billion sale of IMTT, a leader in independent liquid bulk storage.

: Worked across IMTT and Atlantic Aviation portfolio companies. Served as internal manager for the $2.7 billion sale of IMTT, a leader in independent liquid bulk storage. IMTT (Private Equity portfolio company of Riverstone Holdings): As Head of Strategic Finance, he led capital investments in excess of $100 million and directed acquisition and divestiture processes across IMTT’s portfolio.

(Private Equity portfolio company of Riverstone Holdings): As Head of Strategic Finance, he led capital investments in excess of $100 million and directed acquisition and divestiture processes across IMTT’s portfolio. Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett LLC: Immediately prior to joining the Port of New Orleans, Adam served as the first Chief Financial Officer of a large law firm, where he grew the firm’s expansion through acquisitions and revenue growth while enhancing financial reporting, forecasting, and governance.

Laurie has consistently built forward-looking finance functions, encompassing budgeting, forecasting, treasury management, KPI analytics, and strategic investment planning.

“Adam brings exceptional and proven financial leadership to Port NOLA,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA President and CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO. “His expertise in guiding large-scale financial strategies, coupled with his deep ties to our community, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to drive growth and advance our mission.”

Laurie grew up in New Orleans and attended Jesuit High School. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Tulane University’s School of Science & Engineering and later earned a Master of Management in Energy Finance and Trading from Tulane’s A. B. Freeman School of Business.

During his time as a U.S. Navy officer, Laurie completed advanced flight training and managed complex logistics operations, instilling in him a process-oriented leadership style and a respect for structured decision-making. These values align strongly with Port NOLA’s mission of resilience, service, and strategic growth.

His leadership also extends into community service, including board positions with the New Orleans College Preparatory Academies, the Friends of the Cabildo, and other military veteran and alumni organizations.

“As someone who grew up here and lives several blocks from the Port, I am deeply honored to serve my city and this vital gateway to global commerce,” said Adam Laurie, Port NOLA Chief Financial Officer. “I look forward to bringing my experience in service and finance to strengthen Port NOLA’s financial strategy and support its mission of driving economic opportunity for our region.”

Port NOLA welcomes Laurie as its CFO and looks forward to his leadership in advancing financial strategy, innovation, and resilience across the organization.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in- demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail and road. Port NOLA is a diverse deepwater port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico — with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways.

Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit: www.portnola.com.