Port NOLA Names Amanda Coates Chief Commercial Officer

NEW ORLEANS — Amanda Coates is the new chief commercial officer at the Port of New Orleans. She will be responsible for driving growth initiatives, forging strategic partnerships, identifying new avenues for revenue generation, and managing the port’s real estate portfolio.

“Since 2018, Amanda Coates has brought invaluable maritime knowledge and experience to our global gateway,” said Port NOLA President and CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO Brandy D. Christian. “She is a strategic and visionary leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and proven track record for success. Her expertise will be vital as we push forward on the largest public economic development project in the state, the Louisiana International Terminal.”

Coates began her tenure with the Port of New Orleans in 2018 as commercial manager and was named head of business development in 2023. Prior to that, she worked for more than 15 years in various operational and commercial roles for Mediterranean Shipping Company.

“I am thrilled to lead the port’s commercial strategy and growth initiatives in this new role,” said Coates. “As a multi-modal logistics enabler, Port NOLA can deliver a range of marine, rail, barge, truck, and real estate solutions to customers. Furthermore, we are building for the future as well as today’s market needs with the Louisiana International Terminal project.

“As a proud resident of St. Bernard Parish, I look forward to continuing the port’s commitment to delivering a project that will transform Louisiana and St. Bernard Parish’s economy, bringing opportunity and prosperity for our region for generations to come. The economic benefits of the Louisiana International Terminal to St. Bernard and the State cannot be overstated. It will bring family-supporting jobs and tax revenues that will multiply locally and statewide.”

Coates serves as a board member for the Green Coffee Association and the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. In the past, she has served on the boards of GNO Inc.’s NextGen Council and the Memphis World Trade Club.