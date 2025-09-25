Port NOLA LIT Achieves 1st U.S. Envision Registration

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has announced that the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) project is officially registered with the Envision Sustainable Infrastructure Framework, marking a historic first for both Louisiana and the United States. LIT is the first new container terminal in the country and the first project in Louisiana to register with Envision, underscoring Port NOLA’s commitment to building infrastructure that prioritizes environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and long-term economic resilience.

Developed by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI), Envision is a comprehensive, globally-recognized framework that provides a standardized way to evaluate and improve the sustainability of infrastructure projects across their full lifecycle. Projects are assessed against a broad set of credits that measure environmental, social, and economic impacts, with performance recognized through verification levels ranging from verified to platinum.

“Registering with Envision is another example of how Port NOLA is setting the standard for future-focused, responsible growth,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of Port NOLA. “The Louisiana International Terminal will be transformative for our region, and this milestone ensures that we are building it in a way that reflects the best practices in sustainability, accountability, and community engagement.”

By aligning with Envision, Port NOLA and its partners are committing to a rigorous, third-party verification process that enhances transparency, fosters collaboration, and builds confidence among stakeholders and the public. Benefits of using Envision include:

Standardized sustainability assessment and accountability

Motivation for higher sustainability performance

Recognition of sustainability commitment in procurement

Positive public engagement and visibility

Enhanced collaboration across agencies and teams

Demonstrated responsible governance

“Becoming the first new container terminal in the U.S. to register with Envision sends a powerful message about Port NOLA’s values,” said Port NOLA Director of Sustainable Development, Emily Federer. “We are expanding our capacity to serve global trade and doing so in a way that meets our industry’s needs while safeguarding the needs of future generations, our environment, strengthening community trust, setting a precedent for sustainable infrastructure development in the maritime sector.”

The Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure welcomed Port NOLA’s commitment to sustainability. “Port NOLA’s leadership in registering the Louisiana International Terminal with Envision demonstrates its dedication to embedding sustainability at the heart of one of the nation’s most important infrastructure projects,” said ISI President and CEO, Anthony Kane. “This project will serve as an example to ports and terminal operators everywhere of how to use Envision as a pathway toward measurable, responsible, and lasting impact.”

Economic Imperative

The Louisiana International Terminal is one of the most significant infrastructure investments in the Gulf region and for the economy of the United States and will serve as the premier gateway for international trade in the Gulf.

A comprehensive study conducted by economist Dek Terrell with Lewis Terrell and Associates has revealed that the LIT facility will generate 18,500 new direct and indirect well-paying jobs in Louisiana and produce more than $1 billion dollars in new state and local tax revenue by 2050. That study is posted on the Louisiana International Terminal website here.

Registering with Envision ensures that its design and construction will be guided by the highest standards of sustainability, strengthening Port NOLA’s role as a critical connection between global markets and America’s heartland.

