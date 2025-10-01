Port NOLA, LaDOTD Agree to Advance St. Bernard Corridor

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) signed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) to advance the planning and development of the St. Bernard Transportation Corridor, a vital roadway project that will directly connect the future Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) in St. Bernard Parish to the interstate system.

“The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is proud to partner with Port NOLA on this transformative project. The St. Bernard Transportation Corridor will serve as a strategic link between our international trade system and our communities by providing safe, efficient, and reliable access to the interstate,” said Glenn Ledet Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.“This project addresses both the economic and safety needs of our state. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to building infrastructure that serves the people of Louisiana today and for generations to come.”

The St. Bernard Transportation Corridor will deliver an efficient route for freight while improving local traffic flow, reducing congestion, and create a long-envisioned critical hurricane evacuation route for St. Bernard Parish and the surrounding region.

“Infrastructure is the foundation of Louisiana’s economic future. Projects like the LIT and the St. Bernard Transportation Corridor are gateways for investment, trade, and new opportunities,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. “LIT will generate thousands of quality jobs, deliver more than $1 billion in state and local tax revenue, and strengthen our position as a global commerce leader. Another clear example of how partnerships at every level can drive growth while enhancing quality of life for the people of Louisiana.”

Under the CEA, DOTD will provide technical assistance, expertise, and cooperation in procurement, evaluation, design, and construction phases of the project, supporting Port NOLA’s leadership in securing a public-private partnership to finance, develop, and operate the corridor. Both agencies reaffirm their shared responsibility to deliver essential public infrastructure that benefits commerce, community, and safety.

Port NOLA remains committed to developing the corridor in tandem with the LIT project.

“This agreement represents an important milestone in moving forward the Louisiana International Terminal and the St. Bernard Transportation Corridor with one unified vision for our region’s future,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA President and CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO. “By working hand-in-hand with DOTD, we are not only building world-class freight infrastructure but also delivering critical community benefits, including safer roadways and a reliable evacuation route. This project ensures Port NOLA and Louisiana remain globally competitive while strengthening local resilience.”

LIT will position Louisiana as the premier international gateway in the Gulf, supporting economic growth, job creation, and global competitiveness.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in- demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail and road. Port NOLA is a diverse deepwater port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico — with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways. Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit: www.portnola.com.