Port NOLA Hosts Outreach Events for LIT Opportunities

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and Kiewit Corporation, the construction manager at risk (CMAR) for pre-construction services for the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) Site Development and Wharf & Ramps Projects, recently hosted two outreach events to connect with local, small, and disadvantaged businesses interested in upcoming contract opportunities. Nearly 400 individuals registered for the sessions that took place last month in St. Bernard Parish.

The events included presentations from Kiewit and Port NOLA outlining the scope of work, bidding opportunities, anticipated employment opportunities, and networking stations where local firms engaged directly with the project team. Presentations highlighted contract opportunities ranging from site preparation and wharf construction to specialized subcontractor and supplier work such as concrete supply, pile driving, environmental monitoring, trucking, and more.

“Local and small businesses are essential partners in building the future of Louisiana’s economy, and Port NOLA is committed to ensuring they have every opportunity to participate in critical infrastructure projects,” said Beth Branch, President & CEO of Port NOLA and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO. “The Louisiana International Terminal will strengthen our position in global trade for generations, and we are making sure that our community has the tools and access to share in that success.”

- Sponsors -

“Working on the LIT project is an opportunity to deliver lasting benefits for Louisiana while building strong partnerships across the region,” said David Stegeman, Kiewit’s project director on the Louisiana International Terminal Site Development and Wharf & Ramps Projects. “We look forward to working with Port NOLA to create meaningful opportunities for jobseekers and a broad range of qualified local businesses; and helping ensure everyone involved succeeds in safely delivering this vital project.”

Opportunities Moving Forward

Many bid packages for the Site Development and Wharf & Ramps Projects are now available, with subcontractor and supplier bids due to Kiewit by September 19, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Future opportunities will continue to be released throughout the life of the projects.

Interested firms can:

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Access information about current bid opportunities here.

Complete Kiewit’s Subcontractor Questionnaire to join the bidder database and receive notifications about future opportunities

Contact the project team for additional details at PortNolaOutreach@Kiewit.com

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with participants noting appreciation for the project details, networking opportunities, and direct access to the Port NOLA and Kiewit teams. Both organizations remain committed to continuing outreach and building strong, long-term partnerships with the local business community.

The Louisiana International Terminal is one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in Louisiana history, designed to meet the state’s growing trade needs, create jobs, and generate economic benefits for decades to come.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in- demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail and road.

- Sponsors -

Port NOLA is a diverse deepwater port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico – with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways. Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit: www.portnola.com.

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For over 140 years, Kiewit’s construction and design engineering professionals have worked on some of the industry’s most complex, challenging and rewarding projects. Kiewit and its subsidiaries have delivered safe, high-quality projects in Louisiana for over six decades in partnership with the local subcontracting community.