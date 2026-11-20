NEW ORLEANS — Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) leaders opened the 2026 State of the Port address by honoring the Harbor Police officers, Port employees, maritime partners and first responders who helped save lives during the Nov. 13 collision between a tanker and a cruise ship on the Mississippi River.

The event, held at the InterContinental New Orleans in partnership with the International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans (IFFCBANO), also highlighted progress on the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), growth in cargo operations, infrastructure investments and regional trade partnerships. Port NOLA President and CEO Beth Branch, who also leads the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB), and Port NOLA Board Chairman Michael Thomas, who chairs both organizations’ boards, outlined the Port’s progress and future plans.

Honoring the Mississippi River Rescuers

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13, the Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage cruise ship while it was docked on the Mississippi River outside the Port Administration Building at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place.

- Sponsors -

Harbor Police officers and Port staff responded, rescuing passengers from the vessel and the river and bringing them into the Administration Building for medical assistance. All 191 passengers and crew members were accounted for, and no lives were lost.

“Without the bravery and heroism of our Harbor Police, our Port staff and everyone who joined them, we would be telling a much different story,” said Branch. “For me, this miracle has faces. They are the people we work beside, whose own families depend on them, too. There are people alive today because they were there, and I have never been prouder to be part of this Port.”

Two Harbor Police officers were aboard the American Heritage conducting rescue operations when the vessel capsized. They were among 32 people taken to area hospitals, and both officers have since been released.

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

Port leaders recognized Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll and her department, Port employees, tugboat crews, commercial mariners and emergency response partners who assisted in the rescue.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we want every person who took part in this response to hear this clearly: you saved lives,” said Thomas. “This community owes you a debt of gratitude that goes far beyond anything we can say from a podium. Your courage gave families the chance to have their loved ones back. We will never forget what you did.”

Louisiana International Terminal Moves Forward

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the federal permit for Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) on Aug. 17, 2026, following more than five years of planning, engineering and environmental review that included more than 65 submitted studies.

- Sponsors -

The terminal is designed to accommodate larger container vessels and expand cargo capacity for Louisiana businesses and other shippers. Port NOLA plans to hold an official groundbreaking in January 2027.

Terminal Investment Limited and Ports America have formed a joint venture for the project, with work continuing on design, financial and lease terms, and early construction packages. Port NOLA is also working with Nunez Community College to prepare residents for future employment opportunities associated with the terminal.

“LIT will open opportunities for manufacturers, exporters, distribution businesses and workers,” said Branch. “Our job is to help make that future stronger with opportunities to work, raise a family and build a life in the place they love.”

At full buildout, LIT is projected to support more than 4,300 direct and indirect jobs in St. Bernard Parish and generate approximately $33.3 million in new annual parish tax revenue.

“Our responsibility is not simply to build a terminal. It is to build one that strengthens our competitiveness, works for customers, and creates lasting value for the public,” said Thomas. “The permit gave us the opportunity. What we build, and who gets to benefit, will be the measure of what we did with it.”

According to Port NOLA, its existing cargo operations support more than $101 billion in economic value nationwide and more than 342,000 American jobs, including over 122,000 in Louisiana.

Port NOLA Cargo and Cruise Operations Report Growth

Port NOLA reported a 2.5% increase in container units during fiscal year 2026 and added Ashley Furniture as a customer. Breakbulk cargo exceeded 140,000 tons in October, the Port’s highest monthly total of the year.

Investments in data centers, steel production and liquefied natural gas facilities are contributing to demand for oversized and heavy project cargo. Port NOLA handles these shipments through its heavy-lift capabilities, ship-to-barge transfers, on-dock rail infrastructure and connections to all six Class I railroads.

Port NOLA also reported surpassing 1 million cruise passenger movements for the ninth year, reflecting the continued importance of cruise operations to the Port’s business.

Rail and Infrastructure Projects Advance

Port NOLA and NOPB are working with UTC Transoceanic to develop artificial intelligence tools that assess rail clearances and routes before oversized equipment leaves manufacturing facilities. The technology is intended to help determine whether large shipments can move along designated rail routes.

NOPB crews also handled more than 20 additional trains for Class I railroad partners during the summer and received the Jake Award with Distinction for railroad safety.

Infrastructure projects included completion of the St. Claude Bridge Rehabilitation design and an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to advance the project toward construction.

Port NOLA also completed four applications to establish seven new Foreign Trade Zone sites and reached a lease agreement with longtime partner Kearney Companies to return the previously idle property at 400 Edwards Ave. to commercial use.

At NOPB, a new rail spur for Quikrete is expected to expand rail service opportunities at France Road. The former Trinity Yachts property will also be redeveloped as Higgins Yard, a name recognizing the site’s history of Higgins boat production.

Port NOLA reported nearly $893,000 in small-business spending for fiscal 2026–27, approximately $230,000 more than the previous year.

Regional Ports Expand Collaboration

The five Lower Mississippi River ports are developing a shared strategy to market their combined capabilities internationally. Together, the ports handle more than half a billion tons of cargo annually, forming one of the world’s largest port complexes.

Port NOLA also highlighted its participation in Sail 250 and its receipt of the 2026 Morial Award for Corporation of the Year.

The State of the Port address, presented under the theme “Navigating Tomorrow: Full Speed Ahead,” emphasized continued investment in cargo infrastructure, rail connections and partnerships as the Port prepares for construction of the Louisiana International Terminal.