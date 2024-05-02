Port NOLA Celebrates Maritime Month

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) will celebrate its eighth annual Maritime Month May 1-31 and National Maritime Day on May 22 to pay tribute to the region’s rich maritime history and to honor the hardworking men and women of the local maritime industry.

“Port NOLA is a major economic catalyst for our city, state, and region, driving 21,700 family-sustaining jobs at every skill level statewide. Our maritime and logistics workforce is vital not just to the New Orleans gateway but to the entire global supply chain,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB). “We want to highlight these dedicated workers and their importance to international commerce.”

The 2024 campaign officially kicked off when Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry issued a proclamation declaring May 2024 as Port of New Orleans Maritime Month: “Planning for the future as a resilient international gateway and economic engine for the region and the State of Louisiana for generations to come.” Additionally, the Port NOLA Board of Commissioners approved a resolution at their April meeting declaring May 2024 as Maritime Month and May 22, 2024, as Maritime Day. Port NOLA and NOPB will celebrate the occasion with a variety of programming and promotions throughout the month.

Maritime Month aligns with other relevant recognitions. Port NOLA will honor the brave men and women of our General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat during National Firefighters Day on May 4. The Port will also highlight our cruise business and the impact it brings to the tourism industry for our region as part of National Travel and Tourism Week May 19- 25.

Additionally, Port NOLA will honor the men and women who serve in the Harbor Police Department during National Police Week May 12-18 with a special appearance on WWL-TV’s Great Day Louisiana. Global Maritime Ministries will also host a “Thank an Officer” event at their Port Ministry Center during National Police Week.

Port NOLA has partnered with WWL-TV for eight consecutive years and will host WWL- TV’s Morning News Show for a live broadcast from the Mississippi River onboard the General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Throughout May, Port NOLA will also showcase the robust operations and impact of the maritime industry via the Port’s social media platforms. The public can learn more by visiting the Port NOLA, NOPB and Harbor Police Department Facebook pages. Also, this month, Port NOLA will host a series of open houses in St. Bernard Parish where attendees can learn more about the Louisiana International Terminal, the state’s largest public economic development project.

Declared by Congress in 1933, National Maritime Day calls attention to America’s proud maritime heritage and honors the men and women who serve and have served as U.S. merchant mariners. Since 2017, Port NOLA has extended that recognition to a month-long awareness campaign engaging the public about the Port and the maritime industry’s value.