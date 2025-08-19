Port NOLA Cargo Volumes Climb

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has announced continued growth in cargo volumes and trade activity through the first half of 2025 thanks to rising container imports and improved schedule reliability that’s helping shippers gain confidence and plan more efficiently.

Through the first six months of this year, Port NOLA’s overall container volumes are up 2% year-over-year, and 9% compared to the second half of 2024. In total, Port NOLA has moved 263,961 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) so far in calendar year 2025, up from 258,758 TEUs at this time last year.

“This growth reflects our port’s resilience, global competitiveness, and the value our customers place on reliability,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of Port NOLA. “As a vital link in the global supply chain, Port NOLA is strengthening connections between Louisiana, the Gulf, and fast-growing international markets, ensuring cargo moves efficiently and reliably across the world.”

Trade Trends: Key Commodities and Countries on the Rise

On the import side, several commodities and countries stood out:

Organic chemical imports have jumped by 70%, led by strong trade with Mexico.

Copper imports from Asia have grown fivefold, highlighting Port NOLA’s growing role in global raw materials supply chains.

Major import growth by country (in TEUs) includes:

Singapore: +400%

Malaysia: +112%

Chile: +66%

Mexico: +24%

On the export side, plastic resin exports have surged 30%, with particularly strong increases in PVC shipments to Southeast Asia and South America.

Top export growth destinations (in TEUs) include:

Vietnam: +155%

Turkey: +40%

Brazil: +35%

“These trends underscore how Port NOLA is connecting Louisiana producers with fast-growing international markets and helping importers diversify and strengthen their supply chains through the Gulf,” said Amanda Coates, Vice President of Cargo at Port NOLA.

Improved Schedule Reliability and Equipment Flow

A key driver of growth in 2025 has been dramatic improvements in schedule reliability, which now sits at 83%, up significantly from prior levels. This boost has contributed to a healthier inflow of equipment, helping ensure more consistent availability of containers for exporters.

“We’ve seen firsthand how improved reliability supports our customers,” said Coates. “Better schedule performance, combined with increased equipment flow, helps shippers plan better and avoid costly delays.”

Port NOLA has also benefitted from new feeder services and more consistent on-time arrivals of direct port calls, which are strengthening its network and improving connectivity for regional and global trade.

Looking Ahead

With major infrastructure investments underway including the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), Port NOLA is building capacity for future growth while maintaining a strong focus on customer service and operational efficiency.

“The Louisiana International Terminal is a transformational investment that positions Port NOLA as the premier global gateway in the Gulf,” said Branch. “By accommodating larger vessels and offering world-class connectivity, LIT will empower shippers with greater flexibility and reliability in navigating today’s complex supply chain environment, all while driving sustained cargo growth through the New Orleans international gateway.”

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in- demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail and

road. Port NOLA is a diverse deepwater port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico — with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways.

Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit www.portnola.com.

About NOPB

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) is a Class III switching railroad with a mission of serving the Port of New Orleans, local customers, and the New Orleans Rail Gateway. The NOPB connects six Class I railroads to each other and to properties in and near the Port complex. For more information, visit: www.railnola.com.