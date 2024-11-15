Port NOLA Board Chairman Delivers 2024 State of the Port Address

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — On Friday, Nov. 15, during the 36th annual event in partnership with the International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans (IFFCBANO), Michael A. Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission, gave the 2024 State of the Port Address, “Delivering Louisiana’s Future -Together,” to nearly 250 community, business and elected leaders.

Thomas highlighted advancements across four lines of business – cargo, rail, industrial real estate and cruise – emphasizing notable progress in the development of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) and substantial investments in critical maritime infrastructure that are positioning Louisiana as the next generation leader in global trade. “As we chart our course, strategic coordination among Louisiana ports and businesses is critical for solidifying our future on a global scale,” Thomas said. “We must move beyond the parochial, unilateral decision-making that has only led to missed opportunities in the past and work together to move Louisiana onward and forward.”

Thomas spoke about change in leadership and direction at Port NOLA and NOPB, as well as the current geopolitical landscape. From foreign conflicts to economic fluctuations and environmental challenges, Thomas noted that each development resonates through the global supply chain, shaping the environment in which the maritime industry must operate. As stewards of maritime trade, Thomas stressed the importance of remaining vigilant, adaptive, and proactive in navigating dynamic currents. “Finding, training, and retaining a more diversified workforce is not merely a moral imperative; but also, an economic necessity,” said Thomas. “By investing in training programs, mentorship initiatives, and more inclusive policies, we can 1350 Port of New Orleans Place New Orleans, LA 70130 cultivate a workforce that reflects the richness of our global community and prepares us to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”

With Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry’s establishment of the Louisiana Ports and Waterways Investment Commission, Thomas noted that Port NOLA has a strong advocate for public investments that will strengthen port and waterway infrastructure. By developing and implementing a strategic plan and investment program that directly benefits Louisiana ports, Port NOLA’s capacity to drive economic growth and connectivity will continue to prosper. He also highlighted the leadership of the five Lower Mississippi ports – The Port of Greater Baton Rouge; Port of South Louisiana; Port of New Orleans; St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District and Plaquemines Port, Harbor and Terminal District – jointly funding an in- depth cargo market analysis for the entirety of the Mississippi River Ship Channel to gauge current market conditions and identify both challenges and opportunities.

“Driving economic prosperity by maximizing the flow of international trade and commerce begins with collaboration,” said Thomas. “Collaboration leads to innovation, which leads to opportunity, which will lead to the Louisiana we all envision in the future.”

Thomas spoke about significant port investments over the last five years that include more than $300 million in capital projects to both support and attract customers. He reported that Port NOLA continues to realize the benefits of its alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt railroad and connection to six Class I railroads. “At this pivotal moment, we are offering customers more integrated marine and rail solutions,” said Thomas. “We’re bringing more jobs to our region through commercial development and driving the economy.”