Port NOLA Approved to Expand Trade Zone to St. Tammany

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has announced that the United States Department of Commerce has approved its application to expand Port NOLA’s Federal Trade Zone (FTZ No. 2) service area to include St. Tammany Parish.

FTZ No. 2 already covers Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard Parishes. Port NOLA says this expansion positions the Port and the broader Southeast Louisiana business community to attract new investment, support regional economic development, and create jobs.

“This approval marks a significant milestone for Port NOLA and our regional partners,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA President and CEO. “By expanding our Federal Trade Zone into St. Tammany Parish, we are offering businesses another powerful tool to strengthen their competitiveness, increase trade opportunities, and ultimately generate new jobs across the region.”

Why FTZ Expansion Matters

A Federal Trade Zone (FTZ) is a secure area under U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervision that allows businesses to defer, reduce, or even eliminate duties on imported goods. FTZ designation gives companies greater flexibility in supply chain management and encourages international trade.

Through a strategic partnership with the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC), Port NOLA is supporting expanded opportunities for growth on the Northshore, as well as increasing revenue across both the region and the state.

“The expansion of FTZ No. 2 into St. Tammany underscores the value of regional collaboration in driving economic growth,” said Russell Richardson, President and CEO of St. Tammany EDC. “This designation not only strengthens our connection to global markets but also reinforces St. Tammany’s role as a critical hub for commerce and logistics in Southeast Louisiana. By extending this resource to the Northshore, we’re creating new opportunities for businesses to expand operations, strengthen supply chains, and contribute to Louisiana’s long-term prosperity.”

Driving Regional Competitiveness and Job Creation

Expanding FTZ No. 2 into St. Tammany will help move more cargo through the Port of New Orleans while also enhancing Louisiana’s role in global commerce.

“Ultimately, this expansion is about ensuring our businesses can compete and thrive,” Branch added. “The Port of New Orleans is proud to work alongside St. Tammany leaders to create long-term economic opportunities that benefit our entire region.”

FTZ No. 2 and the Foreign-Trade Zone Program

FTZ No. 2 is administered by the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans pursuant to a grant of authority issued by the Foreign-Trade Zones Board, Washington, D.C., on July 16, 1946. Today, there are more than 30 designated usage-driven sites throughout Greater New Orleans.

The Foreign-Trade Zone program, created by Congress in 1934, stimulates growth for U.S. companies competing internationally by allowing delayed or reduced duty payments. An FTZ is a secure area located at or near an international port of entry but legally outside of U.S. Customs Territory. Within a FTZ, merchandise may be stored, tested, assembled, manufactured, processed, repackaged, repaired, cleaned, salvaged, exhibited, or destroyed; all without incurring duties until the goods enter U.S. commerce.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in- demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail and road. Port NOLA is a diverse deepwater port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico – with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways.

Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit www.portnola.com.

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany EDC’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany.

Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany EDC facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish. For more information about St. Tammany EDC, please visit stttammanyedc.org.