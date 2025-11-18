Port NOLA Announces New COO

Morgan Moller Jensen. headshot.press ready

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has announced the appointment of Morten Møller Jensen to its executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Jensen will oversee all port operations, with direct responsibility for the day-to-day management and successful delivery of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), a transformative infrastructure project for the state and region.

With more than four decades of global experience in shipping, logistics, and port management, Jensen brings an extensive track record of operational excellence, strategic leadership, and international expertise.

“Morten’s deep experience in both operations and international business development makes him exceptionally qualified to help guide Port NOLA through this critical chapter in our history,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA President & CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO. “As we advance the Louisiana International Terminal, his leadership and global perspective will be invaluable in strengthening Louisiana’s role as a premier gateway for global trade.”

Global Leadership and Expertise

Jensen has held senior executive roles across the world, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of MEDLOG USA, CEO of MSC’s Mexico & Central America region. He also held Managing Director positions with MSC in Sweden and Paraguay, as well as with Maersk in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Earlier in his career, he was Chief Operating Officer at Norden in Denmark and Managing Director for APM Terminals Southern Africa.

Most recently, Jensen served as Terminal Investment Director at Terminal Investment Ltd. (TiL) in Geneva, where he oversaw major global terminal investments and drove strategic business development. TiL is one of Port NOLA’s operating and financial partners in the Louisiana International Terminal. Jensen’s direct knowledge of the project and the partnership will bring unique value to its successful realization.

“Morten led complex, large-scale port and logistics projects across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas,” Branch said. “With a proven record of building public-private partnerships, securing strategic investments, and delivering projects efficiently and on budget, he is well positioned to help advance Port NOLA’s mission.”

Jensen’s Vision for Port NOLA

Throughout his career, Jensen has demonstrated a commitment to collaborative leadership and global connectivity.

“It’s an honor to join Port NOLA during this pivotal chapter,” Jensen said. “The Louisiana International Terminal will be a catalyst for expanding Louisiana’s leadership in international commerce. I’m eager to work alongside the Port’s exceptional team and partners to bring this vital project to life”

About the Louisiana International Terminal

The Louisiana International Terminal is a historic public-private investment that will increase capacity, attract new services, and ensure Louisiana remains competitive in global shipping for decades to come. With strong local, state, federal, and private-sector support, LIT will strengthen supply chain resilience, create jobs, and expand opportunities across the Gulf region.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in-demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail and road. Port NOLA is a diverse deepwater port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico – with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways.

Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit: www.portnola.com.