Port Leaders Eye Nuclear Power for Maritime Future

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 1,000 port and maritime industry leaders gathered in New Orleans Sept. 28-30 for the American Association of Port Authorities’ (AAPA) 115th Annual Convention and Exposition, where discussions about the future of U.S. ports included the potential for small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) to provide reliable electricity, support port operations and transform commercial shipping.

Held at the New Orleans Marriott, 555 Canal St., the three-day convention focused on the infrastructure investments, energy demands and emerging technologies shaping the future of American ports and global maritime trade.

Small modular reactors, designed for more flexible deployment, are gaining attention as a potential solution to the maritime industry’s growing energy demands, with applications ranging from supplying electricity to port facilities and docked vessels to powering commercial ships at sea. The technology could also support floating nuclear power plants that deliver electricity to ports and nearby industries.

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According to AAPA, U.S. ports support nearly 22 million jobs and contribute $2.9 trillion to the nation’s gross domestic product. As ports expand cargo-handling operations, electrify equipment and provide additional power to docked vessels, their electricity requirements are expected to increase, raising questions about how existing energy infrastructure will accommodate that growth.

Nuclear Energy Could Reshape Port Operations

“We are witnessing an undeniable momentum for nuclear energy at ports across the maritime industry,” said Sang Yi, president and CEO of AAPA. “Key partnerships have emerged across the country to examine port microgrids, shoreside power and emerging vessel propulsion technology applications.”

Yi said the potential benefits extend beyond commercial shipping to include job creation and reliable electricity for equipment such as port cranes. He emphasized that SMRs would be one component of a broader energy strategy that includes expanded grid connections, energy storage and microgrids.

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He also stressed the importance of rigorous safety, environmental and regulatory standards, including clear federal permitting responsibilities and emergency-response protocols developed with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Capt. Stephen Carmel, administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration, said nuclear-powered shipping could fundamentally change how ports operate and how global trade networks are organized.

“SMRs and ship propulsion will very much change the way ports operate,” Carmel said. “The networks will move much faster. That means ports have to move faster. They have to operate differently. What ports are important will change. The size of ships will change. Basically, the very architecture of trade is going to change here and it’s going to be a massive change for the way ports do business.”

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U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., chairman of the House Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, also expressed support for exploring advanced nuclear technologies as a way to strengthen American ports, shipbuilding and maritime competitiveness.

“Small modular reactors and advanced nuclear technologies have tremendous potential to provide reliable energy for our ports, strengthen our supply chains, lower costs, and open the door to the next generation of maritime propulsion,” Ezell said.

Ports Explore Floating Nuclear Power Plants

The ports of Long Beach, California, and Corpus Christi, Texas, have signed agreements with the U.S. Maritime Administration to explore small modular reactor technology for commercial vessels and port operations, according to AAPA. The agreements are intended to examine potential applications including port microgrids, shoreside electricity and nuclear-powered vessel propulsion.

The Port of Long Beach is working with Bluecore Energy is working with Bluecore Energy to explore what the company describes as the first U.S. floating nuclear power plant designed for offshore deployment. The proposed technology could supply reliable, zero-emission electricity to port facilities and other critical infrastructure.

Dr. Noel Hacegaba, CEO of the Port of Long Beach, pointed to decades of nuclear propulsion experience in the U.S. Navy as a foundation for evaluating potential commercial applications.

Kofi Asante, founder and CEO of Bluecore Energy, said maritime nuclear energy could offer a new approach to delivering reliable, zero-emission electricity to ports.

“America’s ports are some of our most important pieces of infrastructure, and their need for reliable power is only going to grow,” Asante said. “Small modular reactors give us an opportunity to rethink not only how we generate that power, but where and how we deploy it.”

Meanwhile, the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas is partnering with CORE POWER on a site-specific feasibility study examining the technical, logistical and regulatory requirements for deploying floating nuclear power plants and accommodating nuclear-propelled commercial vessels. The project aims to evaluate nuclear readiness along an existing maritime trade route.

Jeff Pollack, chief strategy and innovation officer at the Port of Corpus Christi, described the study as a critical step toward advancing nuclear applications in the maritime industry.

Mikal Bøe, founder and CEO of CORE POWER, said floating nuclear power plants could be manufactured in shipyards and transported by sea to locations where additional electricity is needed. The approach could potentially support more standardized construction while supplying power to port operations and nearby industries. Bøe said nuclear propulsion could also allow commercial ships to carry more cargo at higher speeds, potentially changing shipping economics and trade patterns.

Industry Leaders Emphasize Safety and Coordination

Despite growing interest in nuclear-powered maritime infrastructure, industry leaders acknowledged that widespread commercial adoption would require significant coordination among government agencies, port operators, technology developers, insurers and workforce training organizations.

Rich Byrnes, president and CEO of the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition, said the maritime industry must address regulatory oversight, workforce readiness, safety and long-term commercial viability before nuclear technologies can be deployed at scale.

“The success of SMRs in the U.S. commercial maritime sector will depend on close and long-term coordination across operators, government, industry, regulators, classification societies, insurers, workforce development stakeholders, the public, and the broader maritime community,” Byrnes said.

Byrnes said the U.S. Navy’s decades of experience with nuclear propulsion could provide a foundation for commercial applications, but adapting the technology would require specialized workforce training, consistent regulatory oversight, commercially sustainable operating costs and public confidence in nuclear safety.

He suggested that initial applications could include stationary floating power plants and commercial shipping routes operating within a single national or bilateral regulatory jurisdiction.