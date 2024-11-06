Login
Retail

Porsche and Benson Automotive Group to Break Ground on Gen 5 Facility in Metairie

November 6, 2024   |By

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — Benson Automotive Group and Porsche New Orleans will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their new 37,000-square-foot Gen 5 Porsche dealership on Monday, Nov.  11 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at 8900 Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.

The new facility will be one of only six Gen 5 Porsche dealerships in the United States. Designed to elevate the customer experience, the cutting-edge showroom will feature a modern, spacious environment. In addition to a customer-focused area, the facility will include an advanced service department with 18 service bays, further enhancing the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality service and customer engagement.

Jerry Moisant, president of Benson Automotive Group, commented, “Our Gen 5 facility is designed to enhance the customer experience and reflect the Porsche brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence.”

- Sponsors -

The new facility is part of Gayle Benson’s continued expansion in the automotive industry. In April 2024, she acquired Porsche New Orleans, adding to her network of dealerships and collision centers across the region. This new Gen 5 dealership will strengthen Porsche’s presence in the Gulf South and serve as a key hub for the brand in the area.

 

