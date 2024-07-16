Pontchartrain Hotel Appoints New General Manager

NEW ORLEANS – The Pontchartrain Hotel has announced the appointment of Matthew Iacobucci as its new general manager. He’s spent years working in front-of-house positions at hotels in Iowa, Florida, Colorado and Tennessee.

“I’m thrilled to work at such an iconic property in New Orleans’ Garden District,” said Iacobucci in a press release. “The building’s history, charm, and design provide our guests with an authentic New Orleans experience. Whether you’re enjoying amazing rooftop views, top-notch jazz acts, or catching the streetcar right outside to explore the neighborhood, there’s something for everyone.”

The Pontchartrain Hotel has been ranked as one of the best hotels in New Orleans by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler, and it was named one of the “greatest hotels ever” by Fifty Grande. It claims to be the birthplace of The New Orleans Saints NFL team. Originally constructed in 1927, it underwent a property-wide renovation in 2016.