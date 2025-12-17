Pontchartrain Conservancy Wins Grant for Litter Project

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Pontchartrain Conservancy has been selected to receive funding through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program’s FY25 Marine Debris Interception Technologies Grant for new initiative called the Comprehensive Aquatic Litter Plan for Orleans Parish (CALPOP).

The CALPOP project will install year-round and seasonal Litter Gitters and Litter Booms across New Orleans to prevent trash from reaching critical waterways, including Lake Pontchartrain and Bayou Bienvenue. These devices will be placed in major stormwater canals—St. Charles, Lower 9th, and Monticello—as well as key seasonal hotspots like Canal Street, North Claiborne Avenue, and Haynes Boulevard. In addition, the project will compare litter collected during New Orleans’ regular school and work seasons to the litter collected during Mardi Gras.

“New Orleans is a city shaped by water, and CALPOP is a much-needed response to the growing problem of litter that worsens flooding and pollutes our waterways,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “We’re honored to partner with NOAA & New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board (SWBNO) on a project that protects our communities and our waterways.”

- Sponsors -

“Now that SWBNO has full jurisdiction over Orleans’ drainage system, it is imperative that we actively engage in forward-looking initiatives such as CALPOP. We are honored to partner with NOAA and PC as we work to strengthen our city’s resilience and safeguard our waterways,” said Randy Hayman, executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans. “By capturing litter in these targeted areas, we can help reduce flooding risks while also ensuring that recyclable materials are diverted to better use.”

In partnership with the SWBNO, Healthy Community Services, Osprey Initiative, Grounds Krewe, local schools, and others, CALPOP will engage residents in litter prevention, data collection and device maintenance. The project will also support recycling efforts during major events like Mardi Gras.

By intercepting aquatic litter before it reaches pump stations and waterways, CALPOP is expected to reduce flooding, improve water quality and protect habitats for fish and wildlife. The 3-year project began in November 2025 and runs through October 2028.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

For more information about the Pontchartrain Conservancy, visit scienceforourcoast.org.

About Pontchartrain Conservancy

Pontchartrain Conservancy is a New Orleans-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to an environmentally sustainable, prosperous and resilient region. Our mission is to drive environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy.

Pontchartrain Conservancy consists of a board of directors representing Lake Pontchartrain Basin parishes and regulatory agencies. For more information or to get involved, visit www.scienceforourcoast.org.