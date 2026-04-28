NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Pontchartrain Conservancy is proud to host the seventh Storm Aware and Prepare event presented by Entergy on Saturday, May 30, at the New Canal Lighthouse from 10 a.m. to noon. This free, family-friendly event will provide hurricane preparedness resources and supplies for the 2026 hurricane season.

“As we host our seventh annual Storm Aware and Prepare event, we are focused on giving our community the practical information and resources needed to prepare for hurricane season with confidence,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “With the help of our sponsors and partners, we are bringing together easy tips, tools and ways to protect what matters most.”

Partner organizations will be onsite to provide information and answer any questions from community members. New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will have their Mobile Command Center and High-water response vehicles at the event. Attendees are encouraged to let Pontchartrain Conservancy know where they see litter hot spots and clogged storm drains in their neighborhood, indicated on maps. Following the event, Pontchartrain Conservancy will organize a litter cleanup and storm drain clean out based on the information collected. Attendees are also encouraged to sign-up to be informed of and invited to the cleanup.

- Sponsors -

“Strong partnerships are essential to building a more resilient Louisiana,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “By working alongside organizations like the Pontchartrain Conservancy, we’re able to extend our impact beyond delivering reliable power and into protecting and strengthening the communities we serve. These collaborative efforts help safeguard our natural resources, enhance storm preparedness, and ensure Louisiana remains a vibrant place to live and work for generations to come.”

In addition to hurricane prep resources, this event that is fun for all ages will include coastal educational activities for adults and children and free Louisiana wildflower seeds provided by Pontchartrain Conservancy. Valerie’s Snoballs will also be onsite providing a snowball and hot dog or jambalaya for each attendee.

Additional partners include Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Glassroots, New Orleans Health Department, St. Bernard Project, Jefferson Parish Environmental, and others. This event is sponsored by Entergy.

For more information about Storm Aware and Prepare, visit scienceforourcoast.org/events