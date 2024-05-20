Pontchartrain Conservancy to Host Fifth Storm Aware and Prepare

NEW ORLEANS — The Pontchartrain Conservancy will host the fifth Storm Aware and Prepare event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1 at the New Canal Lighthouse. The free, family-friendly event will provide free hurricane preparedness resources and supplies for the 2024 hurricane season.

“We are very excited to welcome our community members out to the fifth Storm Aware and Prepare event,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “Thanks to our partners, Storm Aware and Prepare helps provide vital resources and expert advice to our community to improve our understanding of what it means to live with and near water, better prepare for natural events and ultimately preserve life and property.”

In addition to hurricane preparedness educational materials and activities, attendees will be given free cleanup supplies provided by Pontchartrain Conservancy and learn how to properly clean storm drains. Participants who log their cleanups by taking photos and tagging Pontchartrain Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram will be entered for a chance to win a portable generator. Partner organizations will be onsite to provide information and answer any questions from community members.

- Sponsors -

In addition to hurricane prep resources and cleanup information, this family-friendly event will include coastal educational activities for adults and children provided by Pontchartrain Conservancy. Meteorologist Scot Pilié will give a 10 a.m. hurricane season forecast during the event. Valerie’s Snoballs will also be onsite providing snowballs for purchase.

Additional partners include Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Second Harvest Food Bank New Orleans and Acadiana, the City of New Orleans Office of Resilience and Sustainability, NOLA Ready, Birthmark Doula Collective, Louisiana Appleseed, the Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board, and Grounds Krewe. Sponsors include Entergy and Chalmette Refining.

For more information about Storm Aware and Prepare, visit scienceforourcoast.org/events