Pontchartrain Conservancy to Host 3rd ROV Expo

NEW ORLEANS – Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting its third annual Underwater Robotics & Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Expo at the New Canal Lighthouse July 14-18, combining hands-on STEM activities with career exploration designed to connect students to Louisiana’s growing maritime, engineering and coastal restoration industries.

“This program provides students with hands-on STEM learning experiences that directly connect to Louisiana’s workforce needs in maritime industries, coastal restoration, environmental science, engineering and technology,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy.

Trail said participants explore watersheds, estuaries and coastal ecosystems while learning how science and engineering are used to address challenges including land loss, water quality, habitat restoration and coastal resilience. They also interact with professionals and learn about career opportunities in southeast Louisiana’s maritime and environmental sectors.

- Sponsors -

Although the robotics used during the program are simplified versions of professional equipment, Trail said they introduce participants to the same concepts and operational practices used by commercial and scientific organizations. Students learn the fundamentals of ROV design, buoyancy, propulsion, maneuverability, electrical systems and remote operation.

Trail said interest in the program has grown steadily over the past three years, reflecting growing demand for the conservancy’s broader STEM and environmental education initiatives.

Underwater Robotics & ROV Expo Activities

The expo will feature six hands-on activities each day, giving participants opportunities to explore robotics, coding, underwater science and engineering concepts. Admission is $15 per person and includes access to the New Canal Lighthouse Museum.

Daily activities, available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, include:

DASH Robots : Attendees will learn the basics of programming and problem-solving by guiding DASH robots through obstacle courses and completing challenges.

: Attendees will learn the basics of programming and problem-solving by guiding DASH robots through obstacle courses and completing challenges. ROV Challenges : Participants will pilot remotely operated vehicles while competing in robot soccer and magnet fishing challenges that test their driving skills.

: Participants will pilot remotely operated vehicles while competing in robot soccer and magnet fishing challenges that test their driving skills. Underwater Camera Station : The station allows visitors to observe aquatic life beneath the surface of Lake Pontchartrain using underwater cameras.

: The station allows visitors to observe aquatic life beneath the surface of Lake Pontchartrain using underwater cameras. Coral Art Project : Guests can create coral-inspired artwork while learning about marine habitats and ecosystems.

: Guests can create coral-inspired artwork while learning about marine habitats and ecosystems. Snap Circuits & Makey Makey : Hands-on activities introduce participants to electronics, engineering and coding through circuit-building and interactive projects.

: Hands-on activities introduce participants to electronics, engineering and coding through circuit-building and interactive projects. Hydraulic Arm: Demonstrations give attendees an opportunity to explore how hydraulic systems power machinery by operating a hydraulic arm through hands-on challenges.

“Our annual expo gives the public a chance to learn more about what Pontchartrain Conservancy does across the 16 parishes that make up the basin,” said Trail. “Our expert team is excited to show attendees how fun science can be through interactive ROV demonstrations and hands-on STEM activities.”

Year-Round STEM Programs – Pontchartrain Conservancy

The ROV expo is one of several education initiatives the conservancy uses to engage communities, teachers and students in environmental science throughout southeast Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

FLOW – The conservancy’s FLOW program helps rural Louisiana teachers and students explore local environmental issues through customized science curriculum, STEM kits and hands-on watershed investigations.

“Pontchartrain Conservancy has a program called FLOW where we work with schools to write a science-based curriculum with the teachers over a two-year period,” said Trail. “One of the lesson plans is on career pathways and over the course of that lesson plan they are given some interactive activities.”

Teachers receive training using the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) framework before leading students through local watershed investigations and stewardship projects. The FLOW program currently serves schools in St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist and Plaquemines parishes and is expected to expand into additional communities.

CITE – Communities Investigating Their Environment (CITE), a flood monitoring initiative funded by the National Science Foundation, helps coastal communities in Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Orleans, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes collect and share flood data to better understand local flooding patterns.

The Pontchartrain Conservancy also manages initiatives focused on coastal restoration, water quality, scientific research and environmental stewardship throughout the Lake Pontchartrain Basin.