NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Pontchartrain Conservancy received $1 million from Valero to fund a multi-year coastal forest restoration initiative. The foundation of this project is thorough baseline monitoring of environmental conditions, which will enable Pontchartrain Conservancy to assess the feasibility and impact of swamp reforestation within different regions across the estuary.

This initiative is uniquely comprehensive, generating data that has never before been collected at this scale around the Pontchartrain basin, and filling a critical gap in understanding as no other effort is currently undertaking this level of analysis.

“We are deeply greatly for this generous funding,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “This support will directly advance critical coastal restoration efforts across the communities we serve, helping to protect and preserve vital habitat and drive environmental sustainability through scientific research, education and advocacy.”

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Pontchartrain Conservancy hopes to restore a minimum of 25 acres annually, up to a total of 125 acres, by the end of the five-year period of the Valero funding.