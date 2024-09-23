Pontchartrain Conservancy Celebrates 35th Anniversary and Hosts Fall Movie Night

NEW ORLEANS — Pontchartrain Conservancy marked its 35th anniversary on Sept. 19. Since 1989, Pontchartrain Conservancy has been a leading environmental advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the water, land and the future of the sixteen parishes in the Pontchartrain Basin.

Pontchartrain representatives stated via social media, “For three and a half decades, Pontchartrain Conservancy has been on the front lines, working tirelessly to save our water, land, and future. From restoring wetlands to improving water quality and defending our coastlines, we’ve been powered by science every step of the way. And while the challenges of coastal land loss remain, we’re just getting started. Together, we’ll continue to fight for a sustainable future for Louisiana.”

On Friday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., the public is invited to commemorate the 1989 anniversary with an ’80s-themed Fall Movie Night event. In a partnership with New Orleans Recreation Department and Liberty Bank, the conservancy will present a free screening of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” Attendees are encouraged to wear ’80s attire.

For more information about the Pontchartrain Conservancy, visit https://scienceforourcoast.org/