Pollo Campero Expands Its Louisiana Footprint

NEW ORLEANS, La. (press release) — Pollo Campero, the Central American chicken franchise with over 100 U.S. locations and close to another 300 worldwide, is expanding in Louisiana. Franchisees Diego Ruiz and Mauricio Blanco, who operate a Pollo Campero in Kenner, will open a new location in Marrero as part of their agreement to develop four additional restaurants in the New Orleans region further solidifying the brand’s presence in the U.S.

Ruiz and Blanco bring a unique combination of family business expertise and franchise leadership to the Pollo Campero brand. Ruiz, who was raised in the restaurant industry with a string of successful family-owned Mexican restaurants, saw Pollo Campero as an opportunity to grow beyond the traditional family business model. Blanco, with over eight years of experience with Pollo Campero, adds strategic insight into the brand’s operations.

“The brand loyalty is incredible,” said Ruiz. “Pollo Campero has a legacy customer base — many people know the brand from their home countries in Central America like Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Customers bring the food back to America when they travel because they are so proud of it.”

Pollo Campero continues to gain momentum across the U.S., with its signature fried and grilled chicken, family meals and sides inspired by Central American recipes. The brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity resonates with customers, particularly those with ties to Central America.

“Diego and Mauricio show the kind of drive and commitment that make Pollo Campero successful,” said Blas Escarcega, Vice President of Franchise Development. “Their enthusiasm for the brand and knowledge of the Louisiana market will help them bring Pollo Campero to even more neighborhoods in the state.”

The new Pollo Campero in New Orleans is slated to open in 2025.

About Pollo Campero

Founded in 1971 in Guatemala, Pollo Campero has risen to global fame with its distinctive and delicious chicken dishes. Boasting more than 350 locations worldwide, the franchise is rapidly expanding in the United States. As it crossed the milestone of over 100 U.S. stores, Pollo Campero is set to win over American hearts (and palates) by introducing the rich flavors, unique menu and warm traditions Central Americans have loved for decades, adding a vibrant twist to the thriving quick-service restaurant (QSR) chicken market in the U.S. Discover more about Pollo Campero at http://us.pollocampero.com.