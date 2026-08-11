Poll: 70% Favor Keeping Hemp Beverages Legal

NEW ORLEANS — As Congress considers whether to postpone or rewrite new federal restrictions on hemp-derived THC products, the Louisiana Hemp Beverage Coalition has released polling showing that 70% of respondents favored either state regulation or a federal regulatory framework rather than a ban.

The federal restrictions are currently scheduled to take effect Nov. 12. The U.S. Senate, however, voted Aug. 8 to approve a government funding measure that would delay most of the restrictions until Dec. 11, giving lawmakers additional time to consider changes to the law. The measure still requires House approval.

The restrictions were enacted in November 2025 as part of the government funding legislation that ended the federal shutdown and included a 365-day implementation period. The law changes the federal definition of legal hemp by shifting from a delta-9 THC standard to a total THC standard and limits final hemp-derived cannabinoid products to no more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC and certain similar-effect cannabinoids per container.

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That threshold is far below the amount contained in hemp-derived THC beverages currently sold legally in Louisiana and would effectively remove those products from the market despite the state’s existing regulatory framework.

Louisiana Poll Finds Support for Regulation

Cygnal, a national polling firm, surveyed 504 Louisiana voters considered likely to participate in the 2026 general election from July 14-16. The poll, conducted for the Louisiana Hemp Beverage Coalition, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.36 percentage points.

According to the poll, 47% of respondents preferred state-level regulation of hemp beverages and 23% preferred a federal regulatory framework without a ban. Combined, 70% favored one of those regulatory approaches, compared with 14% who preferred a ban.

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Sixty percent agreed that it was not the federal government’s place to ban products already regulated by states, including 66% of Republican respondents. The poll also found that 52% would support their U.S. representative or senator voting to repeal the federal restrictions and allow Louisiana’s existing regulations to remain in place, while 25% would oppose such a vote.

The poll also tested how respondents’ views changed after they were presented with messages about the potential economic impact of a ban, the potency of Louisiana’s hemp beverages and differences between hemp beverages and marijuana. Statewide, opposition to the ban increased from 39% before the messaging to 50% afterward, while support fell from 31% to 22%.

The shift was particularly pronounced among Republicans. Opposition increased from 26% to 40%, while support fell from 45% to 29%, representing what LHBC described as a 31-point net swing.

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The poll also found that 43% of respondents said hemp beverages should be available everywhere alcohol is sold, while 12% said they should not be available anywhere.

“This is the first poll of Louisiana voters on the topic of hemp beverages, and it confirms what we already knew: people want access to these products, and they want Louisiana to keep regulating them independently, without heavy-handed federal interference,” said Joe Gerrity, CEO of Crescent Canna and LHBC President. “We built a system down here that works, and the more voters learn about it, the more they agree the federal government has no place shutting down one of the fastest-growing industries in our state. Jobs, tax revenue, and consumer freedom are on the line.”

Federal Hemp Law Faces Changes

Congress is considering several approaches to the looming restrictions, ranging from delaying implementation to establishing federal regulations that would allow hemp-derived products to remain on the market.

U.S. Reps. Andy Barr, R-Ky., and Angie Craig, D-Minn., have introduced the bipartisan Lawful Hemp Protection Act, which would establish a federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived products rather than allowing the forthcoming restrictions to take effect as written. The proposal includes age requirements for consumers 21 and older, federal labeling and packaging standards, serving limits, restrictions on synthetic cannabinoids, a federal permitting structure for hemp-derived beverages and protections for interstate commerce.

Other legislation would give lawmakers more time to reach a long-term solution. Separate House and Senate versions of the Hemp Planting Predictability Act would extend the implementation period for the 2025 federal hemp provisions from 365 days to three years.

A third bipartisan proposal focuses specifically on beverages. U.S. Reps. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, and Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, introduced the Beverage Regulatory Parity Act on Aug. 10. The legislation would establish a federal regulatory structure for hemp-derived beverages modeled in part on the system governing alcohol, including a nationwide minimum age of 21, product testing and federal permitting requirements. It would allow qualifying beverages containing up to 5 mg of total intoxicating THC per serving.

The Trump administration has also urged Congress to revise federal hemp regulation rather than allow the restrictions to take effect as currently written. In a June 24 letter outlining administration funding priorities, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought called on Congress to revise federal hemp regulation to ensure the “fair treatment of hemp products.”

While those proposals offer potential longer-term solutions, the Senate has taken more immediate action on the approaching deadline. Senators voted 61-32 on Aug. 8 to reject an effort to remove the one-month hemp delay from the government funding legislation. The broader measure, which would delay most of the restrictions until Dec. 11, still requires House approval.

Unless that legislation or another measure becomes law, the federal restrictions remain scheduled to take effect Nov. 12.

What’s at Stake in Louisiana

Louisiana was among the first states to regulate hemp beverages, establishing a system that includes Louisiana Department of Health product registration, ISO-certified laboratory testing, Alcohol and Tobacco Control permitting, age restrictions and a 5 mg potency limit. According to LHBC, more than 1,000 licensed retailers operate under the framework, and hemp tax revenue flows directly to Louisiana’s early childhood education program.

“Louisiana voters overwhelmingly want access to hemp beverages everywhere alcohol is sold,” said Eric Becker, Co-Founder of Basin Street Beverages, maker of Louie Louie. “For restaurants, bars and local grocers that were able to procure a license, these drinks have provided a critical source of income as alcohol sales continue to decline. Taking these drinks away not only hurts consumers, but it will be yet another blow to our hospitality industry.”

LHBC represents hemp-derived THC beverage manufacturers, retailers, distributors and other industry participants that the coalition says have invested millions of dollars in Louisiana. The group argues that the state’s existing system already addresses many of the issues federal lawmakers are now considering, including product testing, retailer oversight and age restrictions.

The coalition is calling on Louisiana’s congressional delegation to support the Lawful Hemp Protection Act or another federal framework that would allow hemp beverages to remain legal and regulated.