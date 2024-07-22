Political Strategist William ‘Bill’ Rouselle Jr. Dies at Age 77

NEW ORLEANS — Political strategist William “Bill” Rouselle Jr. died Sunday at age 77.

The New Orleans native, who died at his Uptown home, helped lead the public relations, marketing and advertising firm Bright Moments for four decades. The company’s notable clients included Liberty Bank, Total Community Action, the City of New Orleans, Entergy, New Orleans Public Schools, and New Orleans East Hospital.

Rouselle also managed campaigns for public school and city millage elections, as well as numerous political candidates. His clients included Dorothy Mae Taylor, the first Black woman legislator in Louisiana; U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu; and three New Orleans mayors: Ray Nagin, Mitch Landrieu and LaToya Cantrell.

“William Rouselle Jr. was a dear friend, trailblazer, media personality, and civic leader,” said U.S. Rep. Troy Carter in a press release. “His impact on New Orleans and the people in our community will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Bill.”

Born in New Orleans on Aug. 3, 1946, Rouselle was the son of a public school teacher. He grew up Uptown and graduated from Xavier University. After working as an intern for Time, Inc. in New York, he returned home to become an on-air news reporter at WDSU TV. On his first day of work, he covered the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

He left the TV station to work for City Hall and then spent a decade working in theater, community organizing, communications and publishing.

In 1984, Rouselle partnered with former Black Collegian editor Kalamu ya Salaam to launch Bright Moments.

Rouselle has won many awards, including the Silver Medal, presented by the New Orleans Ad Club. In 2021, he received the Public Relations Society’s lifetime achievement award. He served on the boards of Black Education for New Orleans, the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra and the New Orleans Citizens Committee. He was a member of the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Bill and Bright Moments on dozens of projects and issues for almost 30 years,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group, a public relations firm. “In that time, Bill possessed insights that were tactful, thought-through and always in the best interests of the client and the community. He taught me about listening first and working to understand different points of view. I’m a better professional and New Orleanian because of Bill. I miss Bill as a colleague and mentor, but I really miss him as a friend.”

“I am very saddened to hear of Bill Rouselle’s passing today,” said former New Orleans City Councilman Arnie Fielkow. “He was a dedicated and passionate community and political leader, and I greatly enjoyed working with him on a number of projects over the years. He will be dearly missed in New Orleans and my condolences go out to his whole family. May Bill’s memory be for a blessing.”