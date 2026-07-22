Victoria Bagot – Policy Institute for Children Names New Board Member. Photo provided by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC) has announced the addition of Victoria Bagot to its Board of Directors. Bagot brings extensive corporate and legal expertise, a deep compassion for Louisiana’s youngest learners, and a commitment to expanding access to high-quality early childhood education across the state.

“We are thrilled to welcome Victoria to our board,” said Libbie Sonnier, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children. “Her exceptional legal expertise, leadership experience, and strategic insight will bring tremendous value to our board as we continue advancing our mission and expanding our impact in communities across Louisiana.”

Bagot serves as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group at Jones Walker LLP based in New Orleans. In this role, she advises public and private companies, boards of directors, and investors on corporate and securities matters and transactions. Bagot is also co-leader of Jones Walker’s Hiring and Recruitment Committee.

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She has been recognized in Best Lawyers® “Ones to Watch” in Corporate Law, Legal 500 City Elite: New Orleans, Corporate and M&A, and selected as New Orleans CityBusiness 2025 Woman of the Year. Bagot recently graduated from the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute’s Class of 2026. Her community engagement includes serving as a board member of the Krewe of Cleopatra, where she was honored as Queen Cleopatra in 2023.

Bagot earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor from Tulane University Law School.