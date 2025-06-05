POLA Marketing Unveils New United Way SELA Website

COVINGTON, La. (press release) — POLA Marketing, a Covington-based creative agency, has launched a website redesign for United Way of Southeast Louisiana. The redesign improves accessibility, enhances the user experience, and reinforces the organization’s mission to eradicate poverty and expand opportunities for all.

Serving Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes, United Way of Southeast Louisiana is a 100-year-old nonprofit leader in the Greater New Orleans area, equipping households with the knowledge and resources they need to be healthy, educated, and financially secure. The new website is designed to make it easier for donors, volunteers, and program participants to connect with these vital resources and engage with the organization’s work.

“We were proud to work with United Way to bring a better digital experience to the community we call home,” said Austin Smith, co-founder and CEO of POLA Marketing. “United Way isn’t just an organization — it’s part of our community. They’re out there every day making a difference across Southeast Louisiana, and we wanted to build a website that makes it easier for people to plug in and be a part of that impact.”

To support these goals, POLA Marketing conducted a comprehensive website redesign, from UX strategy and content structure to mobile optimization and accessibility improvements. Each element of the new website was developed with the end user in mind, streamlining how visitors find information and take action.

“We’re proud to launch a new website that better reflects the energy, purpose, and progress of United Way of Southeast Louisiana,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “Our goal was to create a more user-friendly platform that makes it easier for people to engage with our mission, connect with resources, and get involved. Thanks to POLA, we now have a site that matches the strength of our work and the heart of our community. Whether you’re a donor, volunteer, or someone looking for help, this site is for you.”

Highlights of the new website include simplified navigation, clearer calls to action, improved mobile performance, and design elements aligned with United Way’s branding. The updated experience enhances the organization’s ability to engage supporters and better serve those seeking assistance across all devices and platforms.

About POLA Marketing

POLA Marketing is a full-service creative agency helping mission-driven organizations and businesses grow through branding, digital strategy, web development, and multimedia production. Based in Covington, Louisiana, POLA partners with clients across industries to create high-impact work that moves people to action. For more information, visit POLAMarketing.

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

For over 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. We fight to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

We have a bold vision of equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated, and financially stable — and we have a plan. United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty. For more information, please visit UnitedWaySELA.