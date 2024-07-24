Pokémon Championship Series Will Return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and New Orleans & Company are pleased to announce that the 2025 Pokémon Championship Series is returning to New Orleans for the second consecutive year, following a successful inaugural tournament at the Convention Center in June. The North American rounds of Pokémon’s 2024 International Championship series drew approximately 10,000 participants to New Orleans for three days of high-stakes interactive competition and fandom. Next year’s highly anticipated event will take place from June 13 to 15, 2025, promising the same number of visitors and delighting Pokémon enthusiasts from all across the world.

“This was an incredibly fun event, with three Convention Center halls decked out in gaming stations, fan zones and tournament play. It was truly a captivating and technically innovative experience for gamers and Pokémon fans of all ages,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center President and CEO. “Hosting Pokémon’s North America International Championship again next year is the best validation our hard-working staff and vibrant city can get. We look forward to hosting another memorable event and sharing our unique culture with our international visitors once again.”

This victory is an example of how New Orleans & Company and the Convention Center work together to sell and market the city as a destination that is Built to Host – with a compact geographic footprint, world class venues and a unique brand of hospitality. Competition from other cities for meetings and convention business has become much more intense in recent years, and we must constantly adapt our strategies to win business. Pokémon’s return also shows how New Orleans is able to book exciting events that attract international guests, even during the traditionally slower summer months.

The tournament credits the NOENMCC’s technical capacity and modern environment, as well as the city’s attractiveness to families and international guests and cultural authenticity as reasons to return to New Orleans in 2025 for its next North America International Championship.

“Securing Pokémon for the second consecutive year is a testament to New Orleans & Company’s talented Convention Sales and Services team,” said Walter J. Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the city’s official destination sales and marketing organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. “Together with our partners at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the hospitality community, we look forward to welcoming Pokémon guests back to a city that is Built to Host and pulsing with creativity and innovation. In New Orleans we love to crown champions, and it is an honor to include Pokémon’s International Champion.”

Gamers and fans can expect the championship’s return to New Orleans to include opportunities to connect with fellow Pokémon elites from around the globe and test their battle skills in trading card games (TCG), video game championships (VGC) and Pokémon GO. Players who advance to the championship series compete for prize money and the international championship title.

“We’re so delighted to return to New Orleans for the 2025 Pokémon North American International Championships,” said Chris Brown, Director, Global Esports and Events at The Pokémon Company International. “Hosting in a world class city like New Orleans and at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center was integral to the success of our event this year for our fans. The hospitality we received from the NOENMCC team was much appreciated and we look forward to our close collaboration next year.”

For more information on the Pokémon Championships Series, click here.