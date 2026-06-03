Pokémon Championship Attracts Thousands to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of Pokémon players and fans from around the world are expected to gather at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center June 12-14 for the 2026 Pokémon North America International Championships, one of the premier events in competitive Pokémon gaming. Organized by The Pokémon Company International, the tournament is returning to New Orleans for a third consecutive year.

“New Orleans has been a great host for Pokémon and the Pokémon North America International Championships over the last few years, and we’re thrilled to be back,” said Nick Salazar, Associate Public Relations Manager at The Pokémon Company International.

The tournament has become a significant tourism draw for New Orleans. The inaugural New Orleans-hosted championship in 2024 attracted approximately 10,000 participants and fans from around the globe and the 2025 event was projected to generate between $15 million and $20 million in economic impact for the city.

- Sponsors -

The North America International Championships, or NAIC, is one of four annual International Championships held worldwide and serves as a key event within the official Play! Pokémon competitive circuit, with players competing from North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Oceania.

“Our events continue to grow exponentially, and that’s a testament to our passionate fans from around the world who graciously spend their time with Pokémon,” said Salazar. “We continue to grow our activities and space to accommodate our fans and competitors as that record-shattering growth continues year over year.”

Road to the Pokémon World Championships

The championship, which will be livestreamed on official Pokémon channels, brings together top competitors across multiple Pokémon game formats to earn prizes, Championship Points and invitations to the Pokémon World Championships.

Competitors will vie for a prize pool exceeding $500,000, with awards distributed across multiple game categories and age divisions. As the final major qualifying event before the Pokémon World Championships, NAIC offers players an opportunity to earn Championship Points and secure invitations to the season-ending global competition.

“Events like the 2026 Pokémon International Championships are unique opportunities for us to meet our fans where they are and to bring Trainers together from all corners of the globe,” said Salazar. “Some of our favorite stories are those of friends and families who come together through their love of Pokémon, and New Orleans is a world-class city that helps us achieve that goal.”

Competition will take place across four game categories: the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Video Game Championships, Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE. Participants compete in Junior, Senior and Masters divisions.

- Sponsors -

“The city has continued to welcome us with open arms and we’re happy to partner with a city that is great not only for our competitors, but for their families and our other fans to explore and make memories together for years to come,” said Salazar.