Points of Light Conference Attracts Global Changemakers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2025 Points of Light Conference is set to take place June 3–6 at the New Orleans Marriott welcoming more than 1,000 nonprofit professionals, social impact leaders, and civic champions for four days of programming focused on strengthening volunteerism, advancing community engagement, and inspiring collective action to build a better world.
Arriving at a pivotal time for the social sector, the conference offers guidance, connection, and inspiration for organizations to advance important causes and continue to strengthen communities through volunteering and civic engagement.
Local impact will be woven throughout the 2025 Points of Light Conference, including local volunteers recognized for their service to the community and many New Orleanians or individuals with ties to the city playing a meaningful role in the program.
A community-wide service project, led by HandsOn New Orleans, will invite attendees to assemble Shelter-in-Place kits designed to help local residents prepare for Category 1–3 storms. HandsOn New Orleans, a local Points of Light affiliate, has long organized impactful community service projects that have bolstered volunteerism and civic engagement in New Orleans.
Keynote Speakers and Featured Guests
- Jennifer Sirangelo – President & CEO, Points of Light
- Nikki Clifton – President, Social Impact and The UPS Foundation
- Juju Chang – Emmy Award-Winning Co-Anchor, ABC’s Nightline
- Kelly Goodejohn – Vice President and Chief Social Impact Officer, Starbucks
- Hunter Prosper – Digital Creator and Author, Stories from a Stranger
- Eboo Patel – Founder and President, Interfaith America
- Neil Bush – Civic Leader, Points of Light Board Chair, Tulane University Alumnus
Additional speakers with local connections include:
- James “Big Brown” Joseph – Founder, Big Brown Cares
- Brandan “BMike” Odums – Visual Artist and Community Builder
- Benaiah Harvey – Deputy Director, Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office
- Gov. Billy Nungesser – Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana
- Chris Cameron – Executive Director, HandsOn New Orleans
- Judd Jeansonne – Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana
- Amy Sins – President, Fill the Needs
- Tom Gibbs – Education Manager, Gary Sinise Foundation
- Scott Hutcheson – Executive Director of E Pluribus Unum
- T Marie and Bayou Juju – Local band blending Cajun, Creole, Country, Swamp Pop, and New Orleans sounds
- Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music
- Kinfolk Brass Band
Local volunteers receiving the Daily Point of Light Award include:
- Gloria Ward – Founder, Ms. Gloria’s Garden
- Kenyon Webber – Board Member, The 1881 Institute & American Heart Association’s STEM Goes Red
Points of Light Event Details
- When: June 3–6, 2025
- Where: New Orleans Marriott