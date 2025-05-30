Points of Light Conference Attracts Global Changemakers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2025 Points of Light Conference is set to take place June 3–6 at the New Orleans Marriott welcoming more than 1,000 nonprofit professionals, social impact leaders, and civic champions for four days of programming focused on strengthening volunteerism, advancing community engagement, and inspiring collective action to build a better world.

Arriving at a pivotal time for the social sector, the conference offers guidance, connection, and inspiration for organizations to advance important causes and continue to strengthen communities through volunteering and civic engagement.

Local impact will be woven throughout the 2025 Points of Light Conference, including local volunteers recognized for their service to the community and many New Orleanians or individuals with ties to the city playing a meaningful role in the program.

A community-wide service project, led by HandsOn New Orleans, will invite attendees to assemble Shelter-in-Place kits designed to help local residents prepare for Category 1–3 storms. HandsOn New Orleans, a local Points of Light affiliate, has long organized impactful community service projects that have bolstered volunteerism and civic engagement in New Orleans.

Keynote Speakers and Featured Guests

Jennifer Sirangelo – President & CEO, Points of Light

Nikki Clifton – President, Social Impact and The UPS Foundation

Juju Chang – Emmy Award-Winning Co-Anchor, ABC’s Nightline

Kelly Goodejohn – Vice President and Chief Social Impact Officer, Starbucks

Hunter Prosper – Digital Creator and Author, Stories from a Stranger

Eboo Patel – Founder and President, Interfaith America

Neil Bush – Civic Leader, Points of Light Board Chair, Tulane University Alumnus

Additional speakers with local connections include:

James “Big Brown” Joseph – Founder, Big Brown Cares

Brandan “BMike” Odums – Visual Artist and Community Builder

Benaiah Harvey – Deputy Director, Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office

Gov. Billy Nungesser – Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana

Chris Cameron – Executive Director, HandsOn New Orleans

Judd Jeansonne – Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana

Amy Sins – President, Fill the Needs

Tom Gibbs – Education Manager, Gary Sinise Foundation

Scott Hutcheson – Executive Director of E Pluribus Unum

T Marie and Bayou Juju – Local band blending Cajun, Creole, Country, Swamp Pop, and New Orleans sounds

Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music

Kinfolk Brass Band

Local volunteers receiving the Daily Point of Light Award include:

Gloria Ward – Founder, Ms. Gloria’s Garden

Kenyon Webber – Board Member, The 1881 Institute & American Heart Association’s STEM Goes Red

Points of Light Event Details

When: June 3–6, 2025

June 3–6, 2025 Where: New Orleans Marriott

Stay Connected with Points of Light