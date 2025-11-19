Plastipak Announces $53.8M Expansion

PINEVILLE, La. (press release) – Plastipak Packaging Inc. has announced a $53.8 million, 200,000-square-foot expansion of its Rapides Parish manufacturing facility that will add warehouse space, up to five new production lines and streamline operations.

The company is expected to create 15 direct new jobs while retaining 340 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 25 indirect new jobs, for a total of 40 potential new jobs in the Central Region.

“Plastipak’s investment reflects the kind of growth Louisiana’s 9×90 Plan is designed to deliver,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By expanding production capacity and adding warehouse space, the company is strengthening Central Louisiana’s manufacturing base and creating new opportunities for local workers. Modernizing core industries like manufacturing is how we build stronger, more competitive regions across Louisiana.”

The warehouse expansion will provide Plastipak with additional space to store both raw materials and finished goods. The new production lines will include conveyor and compression systems, molds, labeling and printing systems, while planned upgrades to existing lines will increase the use of recycled plastic, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

“Since Plastipak began construction of its Pineville plant in 2003, our team has been extremely impressed with and appreciative of the collaboration and support from local and state government officials and local organizations,” Plastipak Holdings President and CEO Ed Morgan said. “The long-term support and business-friendly environment in Louisiana has allowed Plastipak to expand the facility several times over the past 20-plus years, and allows us to announce the current investment. We look forward to increasing our manufacturing and recycling capabilities in Pineville and supporting our customers in Louisiana.”

Plastipak last expanded its Pineville facility in 2017 with a $15 million investment. The current project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“We are pleased that Plastipak continues to expand its operations right here in Rapides Parish,” Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith said. “This announcement means more opportunity for our people, and we are grateful for Plastipak’s confidence in our parish and our workforce.”

The announcement coincides with the Central Region leg of LED’s Driving Louisiana Opportunity tour, a statewide initiative highlighting employers like Plastipak that strengthened communities and fueled growth across Louisiana for decades.

To secure the project in Pineville, the state of Louisiana offered Plastipak Packaging a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and participation in the state’s Retention and Modernization Program. In addition, Plastipak is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“Plastipak’s decision to reinvest in its Rapides Parish facility is a strong vote of confidence in our region’s workforce and business climate,” Louisiana Central President & CEO Chris Masingill said. “Their continued growth here reinforces the message that Central Louisiana is a competitive and welcoming home for world-class manufacturers. We are proud to support Plastipak’s success and look forward to the opportunities this additional investment will bring to our region.”

About Plastipak Packaging, Inc.

Plastipak Packaging Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Plastipak Holdings Inc., is a leading global designer, manufacturer and recycler of plastic packaging containers and performs for some of the world’s largest consumer products companies.

Plastipak operates 38 manufacturing and 5 recycling sites in the United States, South America and Europe, with a total of over 5,400 employees. Its customers include some of the world’s most respected and recognized consumer brands. Plastipak is also a leading innovator in the packaging industry, holding more than 1,500+ global patents for its state-of-the-art package designs and manufacturing processes.

In addition, Plastipak licenses various packaging technologies around the world. Plastipak was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan. For more information, visit www.plastipak.com.