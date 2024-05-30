PJ’s Coffee Opens Training Facility in Mandeville

NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee has opened “PJ’s University,” a training facility for franchise owners, in Mandeville, La. The site at 4480 LA-22 was home to PJ’s retail location that moved down the road to a drive-thru space.

“The New Orleans-born coffee shop’s investment in its franchisees and their educational development will help enable them to hire a strong team and provide a solid customer experience from day one,” a spokesperson said. “The knowledge gained at PJ’s University provides a well-rounded perspective of the inner workings of their franchise, giving franchise owners the confidence and support needed to launch their new business successfully.

The new facility is designed to mimic the activity at a functioning PJ’s store, offering an immersive training environment for franchisees and future managers. It’s outfitted with coffee equipment, tables, chairs and a dedicated conference area for classroom-style instruction. Topics covered will include product management, cost control, point-of-sale operations and financial literacy.

“Our aim is to empower our franchisees with the tools, knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the competitive coffee business landscape,” said PJ’s Coffee VP of Operations Patrick Shaheen in a press release. “Through our expansion efforts and dedication to their education, we’re growing our brand while cultivating a cohesive leadership style across all stores.”

Phyllis Jordan founded PJ’s in 1978 in New Orleans. In 2008, the company was purchased by brothers Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. The brand has more than 180 operating stores, including four international locations, and more in development. PJ’s Coffee serves hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries.