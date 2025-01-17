PJ’s Coffee Announces Surges in 2024 and Sets the Stage for 2025

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As PJ’s Coffee brews up plans for 2025, the New Orleans-born coffee chain is celebrating a banner year of growth in 2024, setting the stage for continued innovation and expansion in the franchise and coffee industries.

Grounded in its New Orleans-born and brewed roots, PJ’s Coffee experienced a year of strong growth in 2024, with systemwide increases in transactions, new store openings, and notable recognitions. With a strong foundation established, the brand is brewing up an even stronger year ahead.

Key highlights from 2024 include a 4% increase in overall transactions, a 6% increase in average ticket size, and a 2% increase in total systemwide sales compared to 2023. The brand also added approximately 185,000 new loyalty customers and saw continued success with its signature New Orleans-inspired offerings, with beignets remaining the top-selling item. Catering sales surged by 214%, fueled by the launch of PJ’s national catering program. Additionally, third-party delivery sales saw a 38% increase, averaging 2% monthly growth.

The year also brought numerous accolades for PJ’s Coffee, including recognition in the Franchise Times Top 400, Entrepreneur 500, and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers. Expanding its footprint, PJ’s Coffee entered its 14th state, opening its first Connecticut location in late November, and strengthened its presence in the Northeast with six new locations, including five in Maryland.

“This year will be pivotal for PJ’s as we continue to prioritize the profitability of our franchisees through strategic initiatives like menu optimization and enhanced marketing efforts,” said PJ’s Coffee Director of Franchise Performance Danielle Roppolo. “By reassessing and value engineering our menu, we aim to optimize margins while ensuring our unique New Orleans-inspired items continue to drive growth.”

Looking ahead and building on the momentum of its increased sales, PJ’s Coffee is enhancing the customer experience with a cutting-edge app and loyalty program in partnership with Paytronix. The app will integrate third-party delivery orders directly into the loyalty system, creating a seamless guest experience and driving systemwide adoption. The brand will also boost catering sales with ezCater and enhanced call-in service technology. PJ’s Coffee is streamlining expansion efforts through the introduction of a Modular Building Concept for quicker store openings and unveiling a redesigned menu board to showcase its Big Easy-inspired flavors.

Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978 and demonstrated that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffeemaking mattered. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. With more than 190 operating stores, including three international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad.