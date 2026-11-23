NEW ORLEANS — PipeWatch AI, a student startup that uses artificial intelligence to monitor sewer and culvert inspection footage in real time and flag potential defects for review, won first place at LSU New Orleans’ fifth annual Privateer Pitch competition on Nov. 18, taking home the $20,000 top prize. The team also earned the $3,000 Sullivan Foundation Social Innovation Award.

Five startup teams competed for more than $30,000 in prizes at the Homer L. Hitt Alumni and Visitors Center, presenting their ventures to a panel of local business and innovation leaders.

LSU New Orleans Privateer Pitch. Photo provided by LSU New Orleans.

Privateer Pitch – Student Startups Compete for Funding

Kinetiq earned second place and $5,000 with its low-cost sensors and software that help buildings catch equipment problems before they become costly failures, while Inspector Tool Kit took third place and $1,500 with its platform for streamlining building and trade inspections. In a live audience vote, attendees also chose Inspector Tool Kit for the $1,000 People’s Choice Award.

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The competition capped Privateer Venture Lab, a semester-long extracurricular entrepreneurship program run by the LSU New Orleans Research and Technology Park that helps students turn business ideas into viable ventures. Throughout the fall, participants worked with experienced mentors, conducted customer discovery, tested their assumptions and refined their business models before pitching to judges and potential supporters.

“We want students to leave Privateer Venture Lab with more than a pitch deck. We want them to understand how to identify a real problem, talk to customers and build a business around a solution people need,” said Shafin Khan, vice president of innovation and technology commercialization at the LSU New Orleans Research and Technology Park, who leads the program. “The competition celebrates how far they’ve come, but it’s also the beginning of what they can build next.”

“We came into Privateer Venture Lab with a rough idea, based on the GulfSCEI lab’s AI research, for improving the workflow of sewer inspection crews. Neither of us comes from a business background, and the program pushed us to talk to the people who do the work and question our assumptions,” said Nathan Cooper and David Pace, co-founders of PipeWatch AI. “Our winnings will help fund PipeWatch AI’s pilot program, when we start testing our software in a real field setting.”

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The 2026 Privateer Pitch Finalists

The five finalists represented ventures in technology, infrastructure, education and consumer services.

Arti: An AI study companion that helps students work through homework and prepare for exams using hints and guiding questions rather than simply providing answers.

An AI study companion that helps students work through homework and prepare for exams using hints and guiding questions rather than simply providing answers. Self-Reflection: A self-portrait photography studio where clients use professional equipment and a remote to take their own photos, with galleries delivered in approximately 24 hours.

A self-portrait photography studio where clients use professional equipment and a remote to take their own photos, with galleries delivered in approximately 24 hours. PipeWatch AI: An AI-powered tool that monitors sewer and culvert inspection footage in real time, flagging potential defects for operators to review and helping engineers evaluate infrastructure conditions.

An AI-powered tool that monitors sewer and culvert inspection footage in real time, flagging potential defects for operators to review and helping engineers evaluate infrastructure conditions. Kinetiq: Affordable sensors and software designed to help schools, hospitals and commercial buildings detect HVAC and equipment problems before they lead to expensive failures.

Affordable sensors and software designed to help schools, hospitals and commercial buildings detect HVAC and equipment problems before they lead to expensive failures. Inspector Tool Kit: A platform, currently in beta, that streamlines scheduling, field documentation and reporting for building and trade inspectors.

Competition Judges

The panel included five leaders from the regional business and innovation community:

Timmy Couvillion, president and CEO, Couvillion Group

Adam Campo, chief external affairs officer, CRC Global Solutions

Katharine Kay, president, Greater New Orleans Market, Capital One

Kris Khalil, executive director, New Orleans BioInnovation Center

Trivia Frazier, Ph.D., president and CEO, Obatala Sciences

About the LSU New Orleans Research and Technology Park

The LSU New Orleans Research and Technology Park is the only university research and technology park in Southeast Louisiana, located next to the LSU New Orleans campus. Companies in software, clean technology, biotechnology, coastal restoration and chemistry, along with major federal research and workforce centers, work alongside the university to build research collaborations and workforce pipelines.

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The park also serves as the research foundation for LSU New Orleans, supporting entrepreneurship programs such as Privateer Venture Lab and partnerships between the university and industry.