Pipe & Steel Fabricators Announce 2nd Expansion in 2 Years

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (press release) – Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricators Inc., a family-owned industrial construction company, will invest $5.1 million to expand its steel processing and fabrication facility in Livingston Parish to increase beam-cutting capacity and support continued growth in Louisiana’s manufacturing sector.

The company is expected to create 20 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $62,400, which is 139 percent of the average Livingston Parish wage, while retaining 70 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 36 indirect new jobs, for a total of 56 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“Pipe & Steel’s continued growth shows the strength of Louisiana’s manufacturing foundation and this administration’s commitment to helping our existing businesses succeed,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “When a company invests in our state not once, but twice in as many years, it demonstrates the value of our skilled workforce, our assets and the collaboration that defines how Louisiana does business.”

Expansion Details and Economic Impact

Pipe & Steel’s latest expansion coincides with the Capital Region leg of LED’s Driving Louisiana Opportunity tour, a statewide initiative highlighting employers that strengthen communities and fuel growth across Louisiana. The project reflects how local companies continue to create jobs, invest in their communities and build long-term success for Louisiana’s industrial economy.

The expansion will add a new steel processing center and modernize existing fabrication facilities with advanced equipment designed to boost productivity and enhance workplace safety. It also includes major electrical infrastructure upgrades that will expand capacity and position Pipe and Steel for continued growth.

“Pipe & Steel sits in the epicenter of the best industrial labor pool in the state, Livingston Parish,” Pipe and Steel President and CEO Kylie Sparks said. “The people of our parish are key in building the industrial sector in the Gulf Coast region and the state of Louisiana. We intend to facilitate the labor here with the most advanced fabrication methods used in industrial construction and also facilitate the needs of our own forces. This will also position us to better perform the emergency fabrication jobs we receive daily from our clients in the Greater Baton Rouge/Gulf South area. We intend to have the safest, most efficient and most advanced shops in our parish and state. Having the great capability for structural and pipe fabrication to meet our clients’ needs is only going to improve our industry-leading business model.”

Construction on the company’s latest expansion is expected to begin in January 2026 and conclude in June 2026. Pipe & Steel recently completed work on its project announced in 2023 that added 8,000 square feet to its structural steel shop and 14,000 square feet to its pipe fabrication facility, along with a new permanent covered blasting and painting area.

“It’s always great to see one of our local companies growing and continuing to invest right here at home,” Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said. “Pipe & Steel Industrial has been a great partner in our community, and their decision to expand again shows real confidence in Livingston Parish and our people. We’re excited about the new jobs and opportunities this brings to our parish.”

Community and State Support for Pipe & Steel

To win the project in Denham Springs, the state of Louisiana offered Pipe & Steel a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and $200,000 from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and High Impact Jobs programs.

“We congratulate Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricators on its continued success and their second major expansion in Livingston Parish in the last two years,” said Lori Melancon, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership. “Pipe & Steel is a testament to the fact that our regional industrial network provides the access to large-scale customers and sustained demand needed for companies to grow rapidly.”

About Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricators

Pipe & Steel is a local, Native American family-owned and certified Louisiana veteran-owned business and industrial construction company that services the petrochemical, agricultural, fertilizer, gas and oil industries with pipe and structural fabrication, civil construction, and general field construction. Pipe & Steel is committed to industry best practices and strives to set the bar for safety in the workplace, quality work and products, and integrity and transparency with its clients and community. Learn more at pipeandsteelindustrial.com.