Picard Joins Ascension DePaul Services and DePaul Community Health Centers

NEW ORLEANS — Matthew Picard is the new vice president of mission integration at Ascension DePaul Services and DePaul Community Health Centers.

“With a strong foundation in organizational leadership, mission-driven values, and a deep commitment to the care of others, Matthew brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to serving communities,” said a spokesperson. “In his new role, Picard will play a pivotal part in furthering the orgnizations’ collective mission to provide accessible and high-quality health care services to individuals and families in need.”

Picard graduated from the University of Holy Cross with a Bachelor of Arts in theology and went on to earn his Master of Science in management.

“I am honored and deeply committed to actualizing our mission: to foster thriving communities and exemplify the love of Jesus in all we do,” said Picard. “Grounded in our core values of service of the poor, reverence, integrity, wisdom, creativity, and dedication, we forge pathways of healing, embodying love and empathy in every endeavor.”