Photo Gallery | 2025 Q1

Washington Mardi Gras

A historic snowstorm couldn’t stop Louisiana from showing up at Washington Mardi Gras! Despite flight cancellations, the GNO, Inc. team made it to D.C. and hosted discussions on energy, insurance, and economic development. At the Louisiana Future Energy Lunch, leaders from ExxonMobil, Heirloom, and Port Fourchon discussed how Louisiana can create jobs while lowering carbon intensity. GNO, Inc. also met with experts to explore an all-perils insurance program for Louisiana and beyond.

NOLA Beautiful

GNO, Inc. & HandsOn New Orleans hosted our 3rd NOLA Beautiful cleanup with special guest Juvenile! Volunteers from GNO, Inc., the City of New Orleans, & the community helped collect everything from small pieces of litter to larger dumped items in the Lower 9th Ward.

SBLIX Breakfast

GNO, Inc. hosted a special Superbowl LIX Investor Breakfast at the Louisiana NOW Pavilion in the week leading up to the Superbowl.

American Heart Association

GNO, Inc. was thrilled to honor our Director of Economic Mobility, Daphine Barnes, as a 2025 Women in STEM honoree by the American Heart Association. Her leadership in the Women in the STEM Economy initiative & the GNO, Inc. Innovation Internship Program makes this recognition well earned.

Startup NOLA / Startup Noir

Startup NOLA and Startup Noir NOLA hosted our quarterly Access to Capital series: SSBCI Funding – 2025 & Beyond. The event featured a presentation by Louisiana Economic Development, engaging panels with SSBCI funders and founders, and wrapped up with our signature monthly meetup happy hour.