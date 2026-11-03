Phoenix Grappling Academy Opens in Metairie

METAIRIE — Phoenix Grappling Academy, a new family-owned wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) academy, has opened inside Premier Fitness at 1909 Airline Drive in Metairie. Founded by husband-and-wife team Chuck and Shana Stall, the academy offers classes for children as young as 3 and adults, serving beginners and experienced competitors.

The Stalls launched the academy after years of coaching experience, with the goal of creating a family-oriented training environment for students of all ages and skill levels.

“We wanted to create a place where other families feel just as welcome as our own,” said Shana Stall, co-founder of Phoenix Grappling Academy. “Whether it’s a child’s first time on the mat or an adult trying something new, we want everyone to feel comfortable walking through our doors and excited to come back.”

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Chuck and Shana Stall and family. Photo provided by Phoenix Grappling Academy.

Chuck Stall brings extensive wrestling and coaching experience to the academy. A former high school wrestler, he was part of four Louisiana state championship teams and finished his high school career with a 96-22 record. He went on to spend 13 years coaching varsity wrestling and earned a master’s degree in coaching education from Ohio University in 2018. He is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and holds USA Wrestling Bronze certification.

“Everyone comes in with different abilities, strengths and weaknesses,” said Chuck Stall, co-founder of Phoenix Grappling Academy. “Our goal is to help every student become a stronger version of who they were yesterday, both physically and mentally.”

Programs for Children and Adults

Phoenix Grappling Academy offers wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu programs for a range of ages and experience levels. Its Tiny Tough program serves children as young as 3, while additional classes are available for children ages 14 and under. The academy also offers adult classes, with some teenage students participating.

The academy offers a free trial week for prospective students, along with discounts for active military members and first responders.

Phoenix Grappling Academy is located inside Premier Fitness at 1909 Airline Drive in Metairie. For class schedules and additional information, visit phoenixgrapplingacademy.com.

About Phoenix Grappling Academy

Established in 2026 by Chuck and Shana Stall, Phoenix Grappling Academy is a family-owned wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy in Metairie. The academy provides training for children and adults, focusing on technical skills, physical development and confidence.