Philip Sherman Helps Lead the Charge to Make the New Orleans Super Bowl a Success

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS — As both the Chair of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (GNOSF) Board and the attorney for the Super Bowl Host Committee, Philip Sherman plays a pivotal role in ensuring the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans is an extraordinary success. With a storied history of leadership and negotiation, Sherman’s expertise continues

NEW ORLEANS — As both the Chair of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (GNOSF) Board and the attorney for the Super Bowl Host Committee, Philip Sherman plays a pivotal role in ensuring the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans is an extraordinary success. With a storied history of leadership and negotiation, Sherman’s expertise continues to make a lasting impact on this landmark event for the city.

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has been involved in working to bring the Super Bowl to New Orleans since the 90s,” said Sherman. “We won the 2024 bid but when the NFL decided to expand the season by a week, it meant it would overlap with Mardi Gras weekend, so we got 2025 instead. This was both a challenge and a success.”

Super Bowl LIX marks the 11th time New Orleans has hosted a Super Bowl, tying with Miami for the most ever hosted.

Sherman’s work as legal counsel for the Super Bowl Host Committee includes reviewing and finalizing key sponsorship agreements, venue contracts, and service arrangements. Sherman’s legal oversight supports the seamless execution of one of the most significant events in sports.

The entire gamut of professional and amateur organizations have partnered with GNOSF including the NFL, NBA, NCAA, and AAU. With these partnerships the GNOSF has hosted some of the most memorable Super Bowls, Final Fours, Junior Olympic Games, Bassmaster Classics, and Olympic Trial events.

“The purpose of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is to successfully bring sporting events to the city,” said Sherman. “These include everything from Super Bowls to Wrestlemania.”

As Chair of the GNOSF Board, Sherman collaborates closely with Jay Cicero, CEO of the GNOSF and President of the Super Bowl Host Committee. Their daily communication ensures alignment between the NFL, the City of New Orleans, the Saints, and GNOSF staff, addressing challenges and fulfilling commitments outlined in the original bid.

The GNOSF, on behalf of the Host Committee, is responsible for delivering on all bid requirements, which include:

Raising over $25 million in public and private funds to meet financial obligations.

Managing sub-committees critical to event operations.

Securing contracts for key venues, including the Superdome, arena spaces, and sites for NFL pre-game events, the NFL Experience, NFL Honors, and NFL House.

Hosting signature events such as the Media Party and an iconic parade.

Coordinating with city officials to ensure security protocols for all NFL activities.

Meeting contractual obligations for securing hotel rooms.

Sherman’s leadership is indispensable in creating a unified effort between stakeholders and ensuring New Orleans delivers a world-class Super Bowl experience.

When asked what the highlights of his job include, Sherman said, “To be able to be a small part in bringing these events to the city, which help it economically and allows it to put its best foot forward. The Super Bowl helps promote local businesses and boosts the local economy in many ways and gives the city something to be proud of. Not many cities can do it the way we’re able to.”

The GNOSF is a non-profit organization committed to attracting and managing major sporting events to boost the local economy and enhance the community. With a proven track record of success, the foundation continues to position New Orleans as a premier destination for world-class events.