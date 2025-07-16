P&G Manufacturing Plant to Host Job Fair

ALEXANDRIA, La. (press release) – The Procter & Gamble Alexandria Manufacturing plant will host a job fair on July 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Randolph Riverfront Center, 707 2nd Street in Alexandria.

The community is invited to attend the free P&G Alexandria WOW Community Event and explore exciting career opportunities at P&G’s Alexandria Plant. Job-seekers will have a chance to meet the local plant team and learn ways in which they can play a role supporting some of the world’s most trusted brands.

There will also be local food trucks providing food and refreshments, activities and games for children, including a Dinosaur experience, a magician and face painting, and 4-time Grammy Award nominee, Zydeco artist Sean Ardoin, will perform an hour-long set at 1:30 p.m.

- Sponsors -

Learn more about the event and register here.

Established in 1969, the local P&G Alexandria plant produces essential laundry products such as Tide and Gain, trusted and used daily by millions of families across the country. This 700-member team in Alexandria is committed to delivering innovative products that meet the highest quality and safety standards. P&G Alexandria has served as an important economic driver and partner in Central Louisiana for decades.

The plant is currently seeking to hire skilled mechanical and electrical technicians. These professionals are needed to support the operation, maintenance and continuous improvement of high-speed production equipment. Technicians work in team-based environments to keep production running efficiently, meet performance goals and ensure top-quality output.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“At our Procter & Gamble Alexandria Manufacturing plant, we have some of our region’s most knowledgeable and skilled professionals,” said Kevin Hood, P&G External Relations Senior Manager. “And these hard-working colleagues are doing work here in CENLA that impacts households all across the world. If you’re a job-seeker looking to join a team that affords you ways in which you can build a rewarding career, I hope you join us for our P&G Alexandria Job Fair. Come out and see everything we have to offer.”

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.