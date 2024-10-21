Login
Pete Buttigieg to Kick Off Amtrak’s Return in Mobile, AL

October 21, 2024   |By
Photo of Pete Buttigieg appears courtesy of transportation.gov

MOBILE, Ala. (Oct. 21, 2024)  — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Mobile, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 21 to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for essential construction projects that will pave the way for Amtrak’s return to the Gulf Coast after nearly two decades.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the Amtrak legacy platform located at 101 S. Water St. in downtown Mobile.

According to the Southern Rail Commission, joining Buttigieg will be Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose, U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and representatives from Amtrak, CSX and the Southern Rail Commission.

The ceremony marks the start of work on a layover track and platform, which are critical for resuming passenger service between New Orleans and Mobile for the first time since 2005. Completion of these projects is expected by early next year, though a specific timeline for the resumption of the Mobile-to-New Orleans route has not yet been announced.

 

