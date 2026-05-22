Business

Pet Krewe’s Salty Cat Gains National Traction

May 22, 2026   |By

Pet Krewe’s Salty Cat Gains National Traction. Photo provided by Pet Krewe. NEW ORLEANS – Pet Krewe, a New Orleans-based pet company, is gaining national traction as its flagship brand Salty Cat ranks among the fastest-growing in the U.S. cat food market. Founded and operated by Allison Ward, Pet Krewe sells two signature brands: Salty

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