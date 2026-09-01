Perrier Esquerré Contractors Marks 10th Anniversary with New Jefferson Parish Headquarters

Perrier Esquerré Contractors is settling into a new home. The design-build firm, known as PEC, recently completed a full renovation of an aging commercial building on Jefferson Highway, transforming it into a permanent corporate headquarters as the company celebrates 10 years in business.

For Brett Perrier, principal and director of pre-construction, the timing of the move was no accident.

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“As PEC reached this milestone, we wanted our headquarters to reflect not only where the company started, but where we are headed,” he said.

PEC began as a small, self-funded, two-person startup construction company and has since grown into a team of 30 construction professionals working with design partners, subcontractors and trade partners across Southeast Louisiana.

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“[The new building] represents the trust and relationships that made that growth possible, [and is] a visible reminder that the next chapter of PEC will be built on the same values that got us here: honesty, integrity, hard work, quality, collaboration and relationships,” he said.

Serving as its own client changed PEC’s approach to pre-construction.

“It definitely changed the mindset,” Perrier said. “On this project, we had to apply that same process to ourselves and our team members but with an added level of ownership because every decision reflected who we are as a company.”

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Perrier said Jefferson Parish was the natural choice for PEC’s permanent base.

“This region has supported our growth, created opportunities for our company and allowed us to build lasting relationships with clients, public partners, design professionals and subcontractors.”

The facility project encompasses 11,400 square feet, split between a 5,400-square-foot office and a 6,000-square-foot fabrication facility.

“That balance was important because PEC is both relationship-driven and execution-focused,” he noted. “We needed a headquarters that reflects both sides of the company.”

Renovating an existing structure, rather than building new, also fits the company’s identity as resourceful design-builders. When PEC took on the building, Perrier said it was “an aging and deteriorating large metal/commercial building with a failing front façade.” Transforming the street-facing storefront became a priority both to bring natural light into the building and to create a stronger first impression.

“The façade was one of the biggest opportunities on the project because it was the first thing clients, partners, employees and visitors would see,” he added.

That transformation required relocating the building’s electrical service and rerouting power underground with Entergy — work that Perrier called one of the more complex planning items. Demolition also uncovered problems the team hadn’t anticipated. Once the original front wall came down, crews found a concrete slab nearly 18 inches thick, more than double what they expected, as well as significant termite damage and a structural column that appeared to have sustained vehicle impact damage years earlier. To manage the storefront’s long-lead materials and the utility work, PEC intentionally completed nearly 90% of its interior renovations before removing the existing façade.

The $1.41 million project also involved value-engineering decisions. Rather than installing extensive interior glass storefront systems as originally planned, PEC substituted Polygal translucent panels after the unforeseen structural repairs shifted the budget.

“That decision worked in our favor, as the material complemented the building’s industrial-modern aesthetic better than a traditional glass storefront system would have,” Perrier explained. The team also swapped planned luxury vinyl tile flooring for polished concrete once floor leveling proved cost prohibitive.

“The subtle imperfections and variation in the floor tell the story of the building’s history,” Perrier said.

Now that PEC’s roughly 30-person team has moved in, Perrier said the difference is noticeable.

“This space gives us more room to collaborate, host clients and partners, support internal meetings, and create a stronger connection between the office and operations,” he said. “It feels like a headquarters.”

Interior designer Wendy Kerrigan of Atelier Design said her goal was to make the office feel authentic rather than like a conventional corporate space.

“The biggest opportunity was to transform it into a headquarters that felt specific to PEC — one that celebrated what they build, the materials they work with and the practical, hands-on nature of the company,” she said.

Because the building also houses a fabrication facility, Kerrigan carried an industrial material language into the office to connect the two sides of the operation, using exposed structural elements, steel, raw wood and construction-related finishes. Existing steel I-beams were left exposed and painted in the orange used in PEC’s logo, which, Kerrigan noted, turned “a structural element into an important visual feature.”

In the conference room, exposed Tectum panels were used for acoustic absorption that also reinforce the interior’s raw character, while warm wood tones and comfortable furnishings keep the materials from feeling cold. Natural light from the new storefront helps maintain that balance.

“It helped make the raw and industrial materials feel warmer and created a much more open, inviting atmosphere throughout the workspace,” Kerrigan explained.

Collaborating with PEC’s own construction team aided in shaping the design.

“The team brought a very practical understanding of materials, fabrication, installation and how the building would be used day-to-day,” Kerrigan noted.

The project exhibits the same design-build philosophy that PEC brings to client work across healthcare, education, nonprofit and commercial sectors, and sets the company up for its next decade.

“It reflects our commitment to Jefferson Parish,” said Perrier, “as well as our investment in our people and our belief that PEC’s best years are still ahead.”

Perrier Esquerré Contractors

4900 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson

504-324-5818

PECGC.com

@perrieresquerrecontractors

QUICK LOOK

Number of years in operation 12

Square footage 11,600

Number of Employees 29

Persons in Charge Brett Perrier / Keith Esquerre

Architect Flynn Designs

General Contractor Perrier Esquerre Contractors, LLC

Interior Décor Atelier Design

Art Chad Duvernay

Furnishings purchased through online vendors and PEC built several pieces