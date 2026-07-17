Perrier Esquerré Completes New Jefferson Headquarters

NEW ORLEANS – Perrier Esquerré Contractors (PEC) has completed its new 11,400-square-foot, design-build headquarters at 4900 Jefferson Highway in Jefferson Parish. The facility includes a 5,400-square-foot office and a 6,000-square-foot fabrication facility.

As PEC recognizes its 10th anniversary, the design-build contractor marks a major milestone with continued growth and the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Jefferson Parish. Through the transformation of an existing building, PEC created a modern, collaborative workspace that the company said reflects its commitment to quality, innovation and the people who have fueled its success for more than a decade.

Perrier Esquerré Contractors celebrates more than a decade of growth in the Greater New Orleans region and has established its permanent headquarters in Jefferson Parish. The move reflects both PEC’s continued expansion and its long-standing commitment to the parish, where it has built lasting relationships and completed transformative projects. For founders Brett Perrier and Keith Esquerré, Jefferson Parish represents the natural home for the company’s next chapter and a strategic investment in its future.

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Unlike a traditional commercial renovation, this project held special significance for the PEC team because it was the future home of their own company. Every detail was approached with the same level of care and accountability that PEC brings to each of its projects, resulting in a headquarters that reflects both the company’s expertise and the values that have driven its success.

Perrier Esquerré – Transforming an Existing Building

A major highlight of the project was the complete transformation of the building’s storefront and façade, which lacked character in its original condition.

“The most memorable moment came when the original front wall was removed, revealing the full potential of the transformation,” said Erin Bordelon, project manager. “In that instant, the vision for the new headquarters became tangible.”

Through close collaboration with Flynn Architects, Atelier Design and other partners, PEC reimagined the exterior to create a modern, welcoming headquarters that the company said strengthens its identity and reflects its culture, values and commitment to excellence. The project required complex problem-solving, including the relocation of the building’s electrical service. Working in partnership with Entergy, PEC successfully rerouted power underground and relocated the service entrance, preserving the architectural vision while improving overall functionality.

The approximately $1.41 million project began in March 2025 and involved the renovation of the existing building into the company’s new headquarters.

Despite serving as the owner, Perrier Esquerré Contractors maintained the same rigorous standards applied to all client projects. Company leadership remained actively engaged throughout construction, ensuring continuous oversight, rapid decision-making and efficient project execution. This hands-on approach allowed the team to uphold high performance standards at every phase of the project.

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PEC said the project demonstrates how thoughtful renovation, strategic problem-solving and collaboration can transform an aging structure into a high-performing workplace. The company said the project reflects its core values of safety, innovation and accountability, delivered with the same standards it applies to every client project.

When asked to summarize the project in one sentence, PEC described it simply: “We transformed an outdated building into a headquarters that reflects who we are as builders and creates a foundation for our team to grow for years to come.”