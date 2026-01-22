Performance Health Partners Announces Acquisition

NEW ORLEANS – Performance Health Partners (PHP), a top-rated provider of safety incident management software as recognized by healthcare organizations nationwide, has been acquired by Sentact, a leader in healthcare technology, analytics and services reimagining the path to exceptional care.

This acquisition significantly expands the reach of both Sentact and PHP and marks a defining milestone for Louisiana’s innovation economy. Bolstered by strategic partnerships with New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC), Louisiana Economic Development, Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation/Ochsner Health, Idea Village, GNO, Inc. and Tulane University, this acquisition marks a historic milestone for both Louisiana and national health safety.

Founding and National Growth of Performance Health Partners

Founded by Heidi Raines, PHP achieved milestones that only a fraction of U.S. companies have reached. Nationally, fewer than 1 in 100 companies achieve national brand-level recognition, and only 0.006% ever sell to private equity or strategic partners. Among those, female-founded companies that achieve a PE-backed exit represent fewer than 1 in 12.5 million businesses (.00008%).

- Sponsors -

Raines is the Forbes best-selling author of “Shared Voices: A Framework for Patient and Employee Safety in Healthcare.” She was named a “Patient Safety Expert to Know” and a “Healthcare IT Expert to Know” by Becker’s Healthcare.

A native of Acadiana (Breaux Bridge), Raines holds a Preceptor Faculty position in Tulane University’s Master of Health Administration program and previously served as Board President of the American College of Healthcare Executives’ Healthcare Executive Network. As part of the acquisition, Raines will join Sentact’s private-equity-backed leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer, leading enterprise strategy, platform integration, and long-term innovation initiatives.

“PHP’s mission has always been to transform healthcare safety,” said Raines. “Joining Sentact accelerates that mission powerfully. This outcome also proves that when Louisiana founders are supported early with capital, mentorship and infrastructure, they can build national companies that shape the future of healthcare.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

PHP joined NOBIC upon their inception in 2014, and continued with them through early growth, transforming them from a New Orleans–founded startup into a national healthcare technology leader. PHP was one of the first tenant companies at NOBIC, participating in their Innovation Program designed to support early-stage, high-growth businesses.

“This success story exemplifies the BioInnovation Center’s mission in action. Louisiana health-focused founders can build and fund nationally scalable enterprises here at home,” said Kris Khalil, Executive Director of NOBIC. “It is also a clear signal that our local innovation economy is accelerating. Congrats to Heidi and her team.”

Ochsner Health and Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation, played a critical role in PHP’s growth by providing early-stage capital and strategic healthcare system insight that helped accelerate product development and national expansion. Through its investment and partnership, Ochsner helped validate PHP’s mission-driven approach to improving patient and employee safety while strengthening the company’s ability to scale inside complex healthcare environments.

- Sponsors -

“The success of Performance Health Partners proves that innovative health tech companies can grow and succeed in Louisiana,” said Aimee Quirk, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Ochsner Health and CEO of Ochsner Ventures. “PHP has demonstrated a meaningful impact on quality reporting in healthcare, including through its partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General. We are proud to have supported a Louisiana-based company that reflects the growing strength of the state’s innovation ecosystem and congratulate the team as they enter this next phase with Sentact.”

Louisiana’s Innovation Ecosystem and Economic Impact

Louisiana has long been a place of innovation, particularly at the intersection of healthcare, technology and problem-solving rooted in real-world needs. The acquisition of PHP demonstrates the long-term economic return of Louisiana’s SSBCI strategy led by Louisiana Economic Development, showing how targeted early-stage investment can yield outsized, compounding outcomes for the state.

By making strategic seed investments in Louisiana-based founders and companies, the state is investing in itself by building enterprises that generate national impact, durable jobs and long-term economic value.

“Performance Health Partners is a strong example of how Louisiana-based innovation can scale nationally,” said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development. “This acquisition validates our strategy of supporting founders early through Louisiana’s Opportunity Capital program and building companies that deliver long-term economic impact.”

The acquisition of PHP by Sentact marks a historic moment for Louisiana tech companies. A celebratory event was held to commemorate the acquisition on January 20th at NOBIC. PHP will remain active in the New Orleans area.