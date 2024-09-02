Percy “Master P” Miller Named as City of New Orleans Entertainment Ambassador

NEW ORLEANS — On Aug. 30, Mayor LaToya Cantrell was joined by several City leaders to make an announcement. The group included State Representative Candace Newell, Councilman Eugene Green, Director of the Office of Cultural Economy Lisa Alexis, Director of the Office of Economic Development Jeff Schwartz, and Interim Director of the Mayor’s Office of Nighttime Economy Michael Ince.

They announced that businessman and music mogul Percy “Master P” Miller would be the new entertainment ambassador for the city of New Orleans.

The press conference represented the official kickoff of a collaborative effort to stimulate entertainment and cultural opportunities and celebrate the city’s traditions to build next level success for the future of New Orleans. This collaboration will connect more influential NOLA natives to operate as a diverse entertainment and cultural platform to develop entertainment content for film, television, music streaming projects, entertainment, culinary arts, design, literary arts and humanities, preservation, and visual arts and crafts.

This initiative will establish a “Hollywood South Collaborative” of master-class environments designed to mentor and teach essential entertainment business skills, while promoting the City of New Orleans to entertainment producers and managers, encouraging them to bring concerts and special events to the city. Strategies will be implemented to support the growth and business development of the city’s live festival marketplace, allowing event management companies to thrive.

Master P was born and raised in New Orleans and attended Booker T. Washington High School and Warren Easton Charter School. He was motivated and determined to reach his goals and dreams which led him to become a successful businessman and music mogul. As a student-athlete at the University of Houston, he studied Business Communications and later relocated to Richmond, CA where he opened his first small business, a record store he called No Limit Records. Within a few years, he turned it into a record label, which flourished into one of the biggest music brands in the industry. He expanded his portfolio to include success in television, film, acting, producing, sports, clothing and real estate.