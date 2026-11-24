L-R: Kelvin Luster, Erania Ellis and Oji Alexander. Photo provided by People’s Housing+.

NEW ORLEANS — Nonprofit affordable housing developer People’s Housing+ (PH+), Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) are partnering on a $175,000 initiative to provide free wills and succession planning services to residents of the Greater New Orleans region, helping families protect assets and transfer wealth across generations.

Through FHLB Dallas’ Pathway Fund, PH+ is working with local attorneys through its Heirship Program to provide wills and succession planning services. The nonprofit has begun hosting one-day events where residents can register, meet with an attorney and receive their wills.

PH+ CEO Oji Alexander said the Heirship Program aligns with the organization’s mission of creating generational wealth and its commitment to providing ongoing support for homeowners.

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“Generational wealth isn’t just about getting someone into a home,” said Alexander. “It’s also about helping them stay in that home and making sure they can pass that home on from generation to generation.”

Banking and Community Investment

FHLB Dallas works with member financial institutions to support housing and community development initiatives. Home Bank has been a member for 30 years, and part of that relationship includes administering grants such as the funding supporting PH+’s Heirship Program.

“What I love about this program is that it allows us to partner with organizations like People’s Housing+ so that we can help families protect their assets,” said Kelvin Luster, Senior Vice President and Community Development Director at Home Bank. “And as a community bank, that’s what we want to do.”

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PH+ and its partners have executed more than 200 wills since the Heirship Program began. The new investment will enable the organization to expand its services.

Supporting Long-Term Homeownership

People’s Housing+ offers several homeowner stewardship programs, including financial literacy classes, assistance for elderly homeowners, FORTIFIED™ roofs and heirship planning services.

PH+ Director of Stewardship and Community Engagement Erania Ellis oversees the wills initiative and other stewardship programs, while Director of Financial Capability Deneka Desroches leads the organization’s financial education efforts.

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The Heirship Program is available to anyone living in the New Orleans metro area.

About People’s Housing+

People’s Housing+ was established in 2022 to address New Orleans’ racial wealth gap, affordable housing challenges and inequitable economic opportunities. The nonprofit was formed through the merger of three New Orleans-based community development corporations: Home By Hand, Crescent City Community Land Trust and Tulane Canal Neighborhood Development Corporation.

In September 2026, PH+ and its development partners marked the completion of the $8 million redevelopment of the historic Louisiana Avenue Firehouse in Central City, transforming the formerly blighted property into an early childhood education center and seven long-term affordable apartments.