People’s Housing+ Builds 4 FORTIFIED Homes in 100 Days

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Local affordable housing developer, People’s Housing+ (PH+), has built four affordable homes in New Orleans East in less than 100 days as part of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA)’s 100 Day Challenge. The feat is even more remarkable, especially with hurricane season beginning, because the hand-built homes were constructed to the FORTIFIED™ Gold Standard, making the four homes very strong and storm resilient.

PH+ will host a ribbon-cutting at one of the homes to celebrate this milestone:

WHEN: Tuesday, June 24 11:00 a.m.

- Sponsors -

WHERE: 4755 Cerise Avenue, New Orleans 70127

WHO: People’s Housing+, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority and Councilman Oliver Thomas

PH+ has a long track record of developing affordable housing in New Orleans although CEO Oji Alexander says that these FORTIFIED™ Gold Standard homes are a first for his organization. The fact that the homes meet the standards and are affordable impresses Alexander.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“We’ve always constructed safe, resilient and storm resistant homes that low and moderate income earners can afford,” Alexander says. “And in this case, we’re doing it to one of the highest construction standards there is. With storms getting stronger, this could be a model for the future of homebuilding in New Orleans.”

Some of the requirements to be certified gold include

FORTIFIED™ Roof

Impact protection for windows and doors (required only in hurricane prone areas)

Engineered roof-to-wall connections

Pressure rated windows and doors (required only in hurricane prone areas), and

Stronger exterior sheathing

PH+ builder and star of HGTV’s Bargain Block, Charles Aponza who owns Brighter Horizons Construction, took on the construction challenge, which was issued through a Request for Proposal from the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority. Aponza and his team actually finished the four homes in under 80 days. Brenda Breaux, Executive Director of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority says the challenge wasn’t only about meeting the 100 days, but also about changing the approach to affordable housing.

- Sponsors -

“The NORA100 Day Challenge is about pushing boundaries and proving what’s possible in affordable housing,” said Brenda Breaux, Executive Director of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority. “People’s Housing+ has not only risen to the challenge—they’ve set a new bar. Building FORTIFIED™ Gold homes that are both resilient and affordable in under 100 days is an extraordinary accomplishment, and exactly the kind of innovation and urgency we need to meet the housing needs of our city.”

About People’s Housing+ (PH+)

People’s Housing+ (PH+) was created through a strategic merger of three New Orleans-based Community Development Corporations: Home By Hand, Crescent City Community Land Trust, and Tulane Canal Neighborhood Development Corporation. PH+’s mission is to foster multigenerational wealth as a way to combat systemic racism. The vision of People’s Housing+ is an equitable, resident-led city where every family can afford to live, work, and thrive for generations to come.

PH+ brings together more than 40 years of collective experience in New Orleans across three organizations that have created hundreds of affordable housing units and provided thousands of clients with financial wellness and homebuyer counseling. PH+ uses a new model of programming designed to address all stages of wealth-building, ensuring that BIPOC New Orleanians have access not just to affordable housing, but also to the tools needed to build generational wealth.

About New Orleans Redevelopment Authority

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority is a catalyst for community redevelopment, working to stimulate investment, support economic development, and promote an equitable and sustainable future for the city. NORA collaborates with public and private partners to implement innovative strategies that enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses. Learn more at noraworks.org.